COP31 Priorities Reveal Deep Divisions Over Fossil Fuel Phaseout and Adaptation Finance in Antalya

Negotiators at COP31 in Antalya are weighing climate finance, fossil fuel transition and warming limit proposals toward a possible political agreement.

Delegates attending COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, are currently grappling with profound disagreements over climate finance and global warming limits as negotiators strive to reach a binding political agreement. The conference has reached its midpoint, and the Australian team, steering talks alongside co-host Türkiye, has published a critical document known as the Summary of Reflections. This Friday release outlines the key proposals raised during discussions but deliberately avoids identifying the specific nations behind each suggestion.

The central focus of these negotiations is the contentious transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. This commitment was originally agreed upon during difficult talks at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. However, explicit references to this transition were notably absent from the final decisions adopted at COP29 in Azerbaijan and COP30 in Brazil. Oil-producing countries have been widely accused of resisting language that explicitly calls for such a phaseout.

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Another major point of contention involves a proposal to triple adaptation finance. This funding mechanism is essential for helping developing countries strengthen their infrastructure and prepare for the escalating effects of climate change. The issue remains highly divisive, with the European Union warning that there is currently little political appetite for additional funding commitments at the Antalya summit.

The proposals also include efforts to limit the magnitude and duration of global warming beyond the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold above pre-industrial levels. The world is expected to exceed this critical target, which places the question of how to respond at the very center of the ongoing talks. Some countries have called for recognition of the central role of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, known as the IPCC.

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Nearly 200 countries are involved in the IPCC, and many delegates want its next major assessment report published in time for a key UN climate summit in 2028. However, Saudi Arabia, India, and China have argued that more time is needed to incorporate scientific research and data from developing nations. These nations favor publication of the report in 2029 instead, creating a significant timeline conflict.

Alden Meyer, an expert at the climate think tank E3G, noted that there are all kinds of signals being sent about what could be included in the cover decision. He stated that Australia's negotiating team would have to proceed carefully because some countries are questioning the legitimacy of the proposed broad political agreement. Russia and the Arab Group are among those arguing that there is no mandate for such an overarching agreement.

A first draft of the potential COP31 agreement could be published on Monday, although reaching consensus remains a significant challenge. For developing countries, the outcome of the adaptation finance debate will determine how much support is available for infrastructure and preparation for climate impacts. For oil-producing countries, the fate of the fossil fuel language will shape how the transition is framed in any final text.

The draft document due on Monday will show whether negotiators can narrow these deep divisions before the conference closes. The Australian team continues to push for a broad political agreement known as a cover decision that would require consensus among participating countries. The success of these efforts will define the global response to climate change in the coming years.