Türkiye's COP31 presidency releases a second draft of the Antalya Declaration, proposing the 35-by-35 initiative and tripling adaptation finance to protect the 1.5C climate goal.

The presidency of COP31 has officially unveiled the second draft of the Antalya Declaration, a pivotal document designed to accelerate global climate action and secure consensus among international negotiators. This release underscores the urgent need to protect the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit, a threshold that scientists warn is critical for avoiding catastrophic environmental disruption.

Core Mechanisms of the 35-by-35 Initiative

Murat Kurum, the President of COP31, presented the draft as a comprehensive framework for strengthening international cooperation and accelerating emissions reductions. A central pillar of this proposal is the "35-by-35 initiative," which aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. This target is intended to drive the transition toward cleaner energy systems worldwide.

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The initiative calls for expanding renewable energy capacity, improving overall energy efficiency, and modernizing electricity grids to handle higher loads. Kurum emphasized that developing robust energy storage systems is essential for maintaining grid stability as reliance on intermittent renewable sources grows. He also highlighted carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technologies as key priorities within the proposed agreement.

Kurum argued that industry remains the backbone of global development, describing it as the bread and butter of millions of people and the productive force of cities. By integrating advanced carbon management technologies into industrial processes, the declaration seeks to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. This approach aims to ensure that national development goals do not come at the expense of climate stability.

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Stakeholder Positions on Climate Finance and Adaptation

Climate finance remains a contentious but essential component of the Antalya Declaration, with the draft calling for at least tripling global adaptation finance by 2035. Kurum described climate finance as solidarity translated into figures and investments, stressing the necessity of helping vulnerable communities cope with increasing climate-related disasters. He noted that 167 parties had submitted new nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, marking significant progress in global commitments.

To operationalize these financial goals, the draft proposes the "Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Adaptation and Resilience Finance Roadmap." This roadmap is designed to link climate finance commitments directly with the tangible needs of vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on Africa and small island developing states. The initiative aims to translate high-level financial pledges into concrete investments and on-the-ground projects.

Chris Bowen, the COP31 President of Negotiations, confirmed that intensive consultations would be held with negotiating groups to secure agreement on the draft. Bowen stated that a draft presidency-led decision had been released to serve as the basis for discussions aimed at reaching a consensus. He emphasized that negotiations would continue until countries reached an agreement strong enough to send a clear message to governments, businesses, and the public.

Real-World Impact and Future Implementation Steps

The declaration also prioritizes the expansion of early warning systems to ensure universal protection by 2027. Kurum highlighted that timely warnings can save lives by helping families reach safety, keeping fishermen off dangerous waters, and protecting children at schools. This focus on immediate, life-saving infrastructure reflects the urgent reality faced by communities already experiencing the effects of rising temperatures.

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Bowen noted that the proposed 35 percent global electrification target was based on expert advice and aimed to help keep the 1.5C warming limit within reach. He stressed the critical importance of oceans to small island developing states, which face existential threats from the climate crisis. Bowen remarked that every country, every community, and every person will suffer from climate change, making universal cooperation indispensable.

Kurum reinforced the human stakes of these negotiations, stating that protecting the 1.5-degree target also means protecting life. He pointed to the devastating effects of rising temperatures on communities, water resources, and coastal cities as evidence of why accelerated action is required. The COP31 presidency is committed to facilitating easier access to funding, faster approval procedures, and increased grants and concessional financing to support these goals.