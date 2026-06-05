Cop Land: James Mangold's 1997 Crime Thriller Set for TV Series Adaptation on Paramount+

James Mangold's critically acclaimed 1997 crime thriller, Cop Land, is being adapted into a TV series for Paramount+. Mangold, who wrote and directed the original film, will return to produce, co-write, and direct the series. Sylvester Stallone, who starred in the original, is not yet attached to the project. The series promises to expand upon the themes of corruption and moral struggle from the original film.

In 1997, Sylvester Stallone took a detour from his signature high-octane action films and delivered one of his most critically acclaimed performances in ' Cop Land ', a crime thriller directed by James Mangold .

Now, nearly a quarter of a century later, the film is set to return as a series on Paramount+, with Mangold attached to produce, co-write, and direct. The streamer acquired the rights to the project following a competitive bidding process. Mangold's sophomore feature, 'Cop Land' was a critical and commercial success upon its release, with Stallone's low-key performance as a small-town sheriff garnering significant praise. The film explored themes of corruption, power dynamics, and the struggle between morality and duty.

The upcoming series promises to expand upon these themes and bring fresh perspectives to the story. Robert Levine, known for his work on 'The Old Man', will join Mangold as a producer and writer, and will also serve as the showrunner for the series. Fans of the original film and crime dramas alike can look forward to this new iteration of 'Cop Land' on Paramount+





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