This police cruiser has developed a bizarre habit.

And it wasn’t the first time the cruiser had turned a neighborhood business into a crash scene. Back in 2023, the same SUV slammed into the former Lucca Ravioli storefront just blocks away afterThe latest wreck happened around 9:14 a.m. at Mission and Sycamore streets, where the SUV plowed into the restaurant’s facade, virtually demolishing its entrance.

The crash happened before employees arrived to prepare lunch and before customers had taken their seats. Images from the scene show the SUV’s front end buried inside the building, with the storefront buckled inward and chunks of wood and shattered glass left behind. For The Sycamore’s owners, the collision means an indefinite shutdown of the business they have spent more than 16 years building.

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“Tim and Liz here, the brother-and-sister team who opened The Sycamore over 16 years ago,” the owners wrote in aappeal. “In all our time in this crazy city, we have never seen anything as crazy as a police cruiser smashing through the front of our little neighborhood bar. ” There was one enormous stroke of luck amid the wreckage. The crash happened before employees arrived to prepare lunch and before customers had taken their seats.