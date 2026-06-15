Coosada Baptist Church VBS Students Volunteer at Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Children from the Vacation Bible School at Coosada Baptist Church volunteered at the Heart of Alabama Food Bank in Montgomery on June 15, 2026. The KidsLife Children's Ministries group donated cereal collected through a boys vs. girls competition and learned about the food bank's impact. They also interacted with educational bees from Zizi's Bee Company, a partner agency, to understand pollination's role in the food system.

On June 15, 2026, students from the Vacation Bible School at Coosada Baptist Church participated in a meaningful community service project at the Heart of Alabama Food Bank in Montgomery , Alabama.

The KidsLife Children's Ministries group brought food donations, specifically cereal, which they had collected through a friendly competition between the boys and girls in their program. This effort was part of their VBS project aimed at teaching children the value of giving and supporting those in need. Upon arrival, the children learned about the food bank's operations and its role in providing meals to thousands of individuals and families across Alabama.

The visit also included an interactive educational component with Zizi's Bee Company, one of the food bank's partner agencies. Zizi's brought its specialized bee trailer, allowing the children a safe, hands‑on experience with live honeybees while learning about the crucial ecological role of pollinators in sustaining our food supply. The event combined donation, education, and experiential learning to instill a sense of compassion and environmental awareness among the young volunteers





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Vacation Bible School Coosada Baptist Church Heart Of Alabama Food Bank Food Donation Zizi's Bee Company Pollinators Children's Ministry Montgomery Community Service Alabama

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