The Hodges family lost their insured home to an electrical fire in Coosa County, Alabama. Community support and GoFundMe donations help the family rebuild.

A devastating fire in Coosa County, Alabama, destroyed the home of the Hodges family just weeks before the Christmas holiday season. Vasana and John Hodge discovered the blaze while Vasana was alone in her sewing room, hearing a crackling noise that turned out to be smoke from the attic. The family has been living in their camper since the incident, which occurred approximately a month ago, as they struggle to replace the belongings lost in the tragedy. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure, leaving the Hodges with no choice but to rely on community assistance while they search for new housing.

Electrical Fire Spreads Through Attic

Fire officials have attributed the destruction of the house to an electrical problem that originated above a bathroom ceiling. John Hodge reported that two fire chiefs indicated the fire started in the attic space, making it extremely difficult for responders to reach the source effectively. Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene to combat the flames, but the intensity of the fire allowed it to spread rapidly through the attic before they could gain control. The ceiling eventually collapsed, and the fire consumed the interior of the home, creating a hazardous environment that prevented immediate entry.

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The Hodges family has lived in the house since 2015, building a life there over the course of seventeen years. John Hodge expressed the profound loss felt by the family, noting that it took them seventeen years to accumulate their possessions, yet the fire destroyed everything in just thirty minutes. The lack of insurance coverage for the home has added significant financial strain to the crisis, forcing the family to start from scratch. Despite the overwhelming odds, the family remains determined to rebuild their lives with the help of those around them.

Autistic Son Copes With Property Loss

The emotional impact of the fire was particularly acute for nine-year-old Luke Hodge, who is autistic and does not speak much. His parents met him after he got off the school bus and broke the news that their house had burned down. Luke stood by the door and stated that his family house was burnt, a moment that highlighted the shock and confusion the event caused for him. John Hodge explained that their son struggled to understand why the items he used to play with were suddenly gone, making the loss of physical objects a significant emotional hurdle.

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The parents have been working tirelessly to replace items that were important to Luke, recognizing that these objects provide comfort and stability for their son. Vasana Hodge described the difficulty of explaining the situation to Luke, who had to adjust to the sudden disappearance of his familiar surroundings. The family has prioritized finding replacements for his toys and daily essentials, understanding that maintaining some sense of routine is crucial for his well-being during this turbulent time. Their focus on Luke's emotional needs drives much of their current efforts to restore a sense of normalcy.

Community Support Replaces Home Insurance Gap

With no insurance coverage to fall back on, the Hodges family has turned to their community for support after the fire. Neighbors and community members have provided food, clothing, and assistance with cleanup efforts to help the family manage the immediate aftermath. The Hodges were able to stay in their camper on the night of the fire, which provided immediate shelter but is not a long-term solution for the family. John Hodge stated that if they have to live in the camper for a year, they will do so, emphasizing their resilience and gratitude for the help they are receiving.

The family is actively accepting donations to help them find a new home and replace the belongings they lost. A GoFundMe page has been established to collect funds for the Hodges, allowing the public to contribute to their recovery efforts. John Hodge expressed gratitude for the support, noting that people are helping in various ways to alleviate the burden on the family. The community's response has been a vital lifeline, providing not just material aid but also moral support as the Hodges navigate the path to rebuilding their lives in Coosa County.

Next Steps For Homeless Family Recovery

The Hodges family is currently focused on raising money to secure a new home and replace essential household items. Vasana and John Hodge are coordinating with local resources and donors to ensure that their son Luke has the necessary items for his daily life. The family plans to continue living in their camper until they can find a stable housing arrangement, a process that may take several months. They remain committed to replacing the seventeen years of accumulated memories and possessions lost in the fire.

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Donations and support will continue to be critical as the family moves forward with their recovery. The community's involvement has been instrumental in providing immediate relief, but long-term assistance is needed to help the Hodges achieve financial stability again. John Hodge emphasized that they are doing the best they can under the circumstances, relying on the generosity of others to help them get back on their feet. The ongoing efforts to replace Luke's belongings and find a new home remain the top priority for the family as they approach the holiday season without their original house.