Police investigation reveals a massive, coordinated logistical effort involving 30000 inflatable rings fueled the July 30 border crossing into Ceuta by 80000 migrants.

Spanish National Police have uncovered evidence of a highly coordinated logistical operation that facilitated the mass migration into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta at the end of July. An investigation obtained by the news outlet El Mundo details how approximately 80,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spanish territory on July 30 and 31, utilizing a massive supply of identical black and white toy inflatables shaped like car tires. The discovery of these items on beaches and in transit areas has led authorities to conclude that the crossing was not a spontaneous event but the result of pre-arranged planning and bulk distribution.

Logistical Mechanism of the Inflatable Supply Chain

Investigators from the National Immigration and Borders Centre (Cenif) determined that between 10,000 and 30,000 inflatable rings were distributed to migrants prior to their arrival at the border. The report explicitly states that a single batch of these specific inflatables was acquired beforehand and distributed locally to facilitate the incursion. Spanish police believe the plastic rings were purchased in bulk and handed out to migrants along the coast as part of a concerted plan to swim across the border barriers.

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Aerial imagery of El Tarajal beach suggests that the total number of inflatables may have reached 30,000, although authorities acknowledge this figure could be inflated by the reuse of items. Many of the rings were passed over the border fence by those who had already successfully crossed to individuals still waiting on the Moroccan side. The National Police initially predicted that 8,000 to 10,000 of these rubber rings were used, but the visual evidence from the beach indicates a significantly larger scale of operation.

Stakeholder Positions on Border Security and Responsibility

The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has firmly rejected allegations that Moroccan authorities orchestrated the surge. Sanchez stated on Monday that no intelligence reports indicated any involvement from Moroccan officials in the event. Instead, he attributed the crisis to disinformation campaigns spread via social media by actors from Russia, Israel, and far-right groups, who allegedly sought to sow discord in Spain and across Europe.

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Jerusalem and Moscow have both strongly denied these allegations, and Rabat has also refuted claims that it manipulated the migrant flow. The police report corroborates the lack of state involvement, noting that evidence failed to indicate any Moroccan motive or coordination. The National Intelligence Centre (CNI) concluded in a report on November 11 that the spread of misinformation regarding a relaxed border was the primary fuel for the incursion, rather than official state policy.

Real World Impact and Judicial Consequences for Spain

The aftermath of the mass crossing has resulted in significant social and legal challenges for the Spanish authorities. Prosecutors have reported that dozens of sexual assaults have been recorded since the influx began, with 23 specific attacks documented, including nine incidents involving children. This frequency amounts to nearly one assault per day since the mass entry started in late July, prompting a judicial inquiry led by María Tardón, a judge from the High Court.

The situation in Ceuta has worsened significantly in the past month, with locals reporting that approximately 5,000 migrants remain in shanty towns on the beach after most were expelled or returned. Police are dealing with near-daily outbreaks of violence, and while most suspects are from various nationalities, investigations have identified four Moroccans, three Spaniards, and one Belgian among those suspected of sexual assault. Additionally, two Moroccans have already been convicted of theft, highlighting the growing disorder in the region.

Traceability of the Inflatables and Broader Migration Context

The investigation into the inflatables, identified as the Giant Tyre model manufactured by the company Intertex, revealed that they have a delivery time of 60 to 90 days. This lead time supports the theory that the stock was acquired well in advance of the July 30 event. Authorities ruled out the possibility that migrants purchased the items in local border towns, noting that local shops did not stock anywhere near the required quantities. The report emphasizes that the exclusive nature of the float model and the limited points of sale rule out a random origin for the stock found in the Castillejos area.

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While the focus has been on Ceuta, the migration pressure is also evident in other regions, with the island of El Hierro in the Canaries recently overwhelmed by 100 boats carrying nearly 11,000 West Africans within a few weeks. The Ceuta incident, however, remains distinct due to the sheer scale and the clear evidence of pre-planning. The Spanish authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with the ongoing judicial inquiry aiming to address both the logistical facilitation of the crossing and the subsequent crimes committed against locals and migrants alike.