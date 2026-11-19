Every day, thousands of Rochester caregivers show up to help children suffering from medical complications.While dedicated caregivers are working in child care centers, health care facilities, behavioral health programs

CCSI Project Director Dr. Elizabeth Meeker and YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour speaking with 13WHAM anchors Dan and Abby about CCSI's new caregiver initiative.

While dedicated caregivers are working in child care centers, health care facilities, behavioral health programs and the homes of Rochester families, who is helping them when the workload becomes overwhelming? Many organizations are struggling to recruit and keep professionals, manage service demands and provide workplace support for employees. Coordinated Care Services Inc. has launched an initiative to support caregivers experiencing stress and burnout in hopes of relieving workload pressure and maintaining reliable care.

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CCSI Project Director Elizabeth Meeker and YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour join ARC Rochester to discuss the benefits of the Care for the Caregivers program, such as more training and better staffing opportunities. The last few weeks have been "extremely hard" for Iris Davila after her husband, Alaa Duisat, was detained by federal agents while pumping gas at a Rochester gas station.

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A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by New York State Police in Rochester found he used falsified financial documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage. Charges were pending against four teens after a police pursuit of a stolen rideshare vehicle ended at the northern tip of Irondequoit overnight, according to the Rochester Police Department. Two separate incidents three weeks apart in Wayne County both involved law enforcement pursuing a driver, and both ended in death.