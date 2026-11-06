Cooper Hoffman Upcoming Films Artificial The Trashers and Durango

Explore Cooper Hoffman's upcoming slate including Artificial, The Trashers, The Chaperones, Jonah, and the Hulu series Durango, detailing casts and release plans.

Cooper Hoffman is rapidly cementing his status as a leading force in modern cinema following his acclaimed performance in Licorice Pizza. The actor continues to diversify his portfolio with a series of high-profile upcoming projects that span multiple genres and formats. His current slate includes the biographical drama Artificial, the sports biopic The Trashers, the crime comedy The Chaperones, the drama Jonah, and the Hulu series Durango.

Artificial Biographical Drama Cast and Plot

Artificial is a biographical drama directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich that explores the rise of OpenAI. The narrative traces two decades of developments in artificial intelligence while examining the power struggles that shaped the company. The story specifically revisits the turbulent November 2023 boardroom crisis where CEO Sam Altman was removed from his position.

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Cooper Hoffman stars as Greg Brockman, the co-founder and president of OpenAI. Andrew Garfield portrays Altman while Yura Borisov plays Ilya Sutskever. The ensemble cast also features Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati and Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton. Additional actors include Ike Barinholtz, Jason Schwartzman, and Chris O'Dowd.

The film premiered at the New York Film Festival in October 2026. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2026. Guadagnino directs this story about one of the most consequential developments in modern technology.

The Trashers True Story and Production Details

The Trashers is based on the true story of the Danbury Trashers minor-league hockey team. The movie follows the rise of the team known for its aggressive playing style and controversial reputation. Cooper Hoffman stars as A.J. Galante, who became the general manager at age 17 after his father purchased the franchise.

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David Harbour plays the father and franchise owner Jimmy Galante. Olivia DeJonge is also cast in the film. Cooper Raiff directs the project which explores the unusual family dynamic behind the team.

The narrative covers the wild events that helped turn the Danbury Trashers into a hockey phenomenon. The film combines sports elements with family drama and controversial real-life events. Hoffman takes on another fascinating based on a true story role in this production.

The Chaperones Crime Comedy and Ensemble Cast

The Chaperones is an A24 crime comedy-drama directed by India Donaldson and written by Sebastian Black. The story is set in the days following Christmas and follows a drug dealer and his two slacker friends. They are hired to transport a troubled teenager across the country which leads to an unpredictable road trip filled with chaos.

Cooper Hoffman stars alongside Alfred Molina and Paul Dano. The supporting cast includes David Jonsson and Danielle Deadwyler. Tim Meadows also appears in the ensemble.

Plan B Entertainment produces the film. The project brings together a talented creative team for a genre-blending story. It gives Hoffman the opportunity to showcase his range as a comedic actor.

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Jonah Adaptation and Directorial Debut

Jonah is a feature film adaptation of Rachel Bonds acclaimed Off-Broadway play. Tony Award winner Danya Taymor directs the film in her feature directorial debut. Greta Lee stars as Ana a woman whose sudden flood of memories forces her to revisit relationships from the last two decades.

Cooper Hoffman joins the supporting cast alongside Edmund Donovan. Hagan Oliveras reprises his titular role from the stage production. Bonds wrote the screenplay adaptation herself.

The project was filmed in Cincinnati Ohio. It brings together an exciting creative team to translate the emotional stage show into a feature film.

Durango Hulu Series Plot and Characters

Durango is a crime drama series coming to Hulu created and written by Eliza Clark. Cooper Hoffman stars as Mikey a ski bum and legendary snowboarder. He finds himself on the run alongside Bunny played by Kathryn Newton who is a homeschooled runaway working as a waitress.

After stealing money Mikey and Bunny become targets for local police and dangerous criminals. They also face threats from Mikey Russian wife Irina played by Abbey Lee. The two form an unexpected romance during their journey.

Merritt Wever stars as Joni a local detective. Mason Gooding plays Miles a young detective caught in the investigation. Durango blends crime romance and dark comedy. It marks a major step into television for Hoffman.