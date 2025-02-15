Cooper Flagg: The Wizards' Likely No. 1 Pick in 2025

Duke forward Cooper Flagg is on track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the Washington Wizards as the likely recipient. His impressive performance and potential make him a highly sought-after prospect.

Cooper Flagg , the 18-year-old Duke forward, is having a stellar season, averaging nearly 20 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils. His impressive performance has solidified his position as a top contender for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, likely landing with the Washington Wizards , who are currently the league's worst team.

While Flagg admits to enjoying his time at Duke and the prospect of playing alongside fellow top prospects Cayden and Cameron Boozer in the 2025 high school class, the allure of being the No. 1 overall pick and potentially becoming a franchise cornerstone in the NBA is a significant draw. Flagg is considered one of the most promising prospects to enter the draft in recent years, potentially just behind Victor Wembanyama in terms of overall talent, giving him a real chance to lead a team to success.The Wizards, with their current position as the league's bottom team, are strategically positioning themselves for this opportunity. They are content with their rebuilding process, knowing that they have a high chance of securing the No. 1 pick and adding a player of Flagg's caliber to their roster. His potential impact on the franchise could be immense, potentially elevating the Wizards to a contender in the coming years. The franchise has not had a player of this magnitude since the 2010 draft





