- Cooper Flagg scored 33 points, P.J. Washington Jr. added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a three-game losing streak with a 116-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have lost by 38, 21 and 22 points in three full games without their superstar, who is expected to miss at least another week.scored 17 for the Mavericks, who led by as many as 29 points after losing by an average of 28.7 points on their three-game skid.

Irving started a 16-2 run early in the second half that featured five different scorers and gave Dallas an 80-53 lead. Washington had a 3-pointer during the run and finished 5 of 7 from deep. Flagg was 11 of 15 from the field and 8 of 8 on free throws and had nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Also read Injury Status of Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry for Mavericks-Warriors

The Warriors shot 24% from long range and scored less than 100 points in a third consecutive game for the first time in almost five years.. and Lendeborg. They were the ninth and 11th overall picks, respectively, in this year's draft after helping the Wolverines win the national championship.1 hour ago While Lendeborg is clearly becoming a Rookie of the Year contender with the Warriors, Johnson is struggling to have a similar impact.

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Lendeborg had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 18, but Johnson was just 1 of 5 in 15 minutes.