Cooper Flagg scored 28 points and made the game-winning free throws with 3.7 seconds left to lift the Dallas Mavericks over the Utah Jazz 116-114 after they squandered an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford dunks the ball against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk, bottom left, and guard Ace Bailey, bottom right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Cooper Flagg scored 28 points and made the game-winning free throws with 3.7 seconds left to lift the Dallas Mavericks over the Utah Jazz 116-114 after they squandered an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving scored 16 points, all in the first half, as the Mavericks barely avoided an epic collapse and won their third in a row.

Also read Mavericks rally past Clippers 110-100 behind Irving's 25 and Flagg's 22

Svi Mykhailiuk came off the bench to score a career-high 39 points, including 10 of 15 from beyond the arc. Mykhailiuk had 23 points in the fourth quarter to fuel Utah’s improbable comeback. The Mavericks led 114-98 with 2:14 remaining before the Jazz reeled off 16 straight points to tie the game at 104 on Isaiah Collier's driving layup with 4.7 seconds to play.

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After Flagg's clutch free throws, the Jazz couldn't get the ball to Mykhailiuk and Kyle Filipowski's 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer. Mykhailiuk's 10 3-pointer performance is one off the Utah franchise record and is tied for the most in an NBA game this season. P.J. Washington, who posted his season-high and career-high in points against the Jazz, was out with an illness but it didn't seem to matter until Mykhailiuk's hot streak.

Jaxson Hayes left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, further decimating Utah's front line. Starting big men Lauri Markkanen , Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. are still out. Flagg had eight points and Zaccharie Risacher had two dunks during a 20-5 third-quarter Mavericks run — where they beat the Jazz down the court time after time —to open up an 80-62 advantage, their largest lead of the game.