Cooper Flagg scored 34 points and led a late Dallas charge in a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns that left the Mavericks perfect in NBA Cup group play.

Cooper Flagg scored 34 points and led a late Dallas charge in a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns that left the Mavericks perfect in NBA Cup group play.

Dallas had already wrapped up West Group A by winning its first three Cup games. The Suns were 1-3 in the competition, squandering a 21-point lead against the Mavericks. Flagg also has eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks in just under 42 minutes. Dallas has won five in a row.

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Devin Booker led Phoenix with 31 points. Flagg hit a 16-footer to pull Dallas to 106-105 with 1:24 left. After Booker missed a 3-point attempt, Flagg put the Mavericks ahead with a tip-in with 56 seconds left. After Booker missed a 16-footer, Flagg made a turnaround jumper with 22.6 left for a 109-106 lead, and Max Christie made two free throws to push the lead to five.