Cooper Flagg has 25 points, career-best 12 assists as Mavericks beat Nets 130-93

The Mavericks shot a season best 57.1% and scored a season high in points on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg reaches for the pass against Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Cooper Flagg had 25 points and a career-high 12 assists for his third consecutive double-double and fourth of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-93 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and Daniel Gafford added 18 as the Mavericks played the first of a home back-to-back. Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who were swept in a back-to-back to begin a four-game road trip.

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Nolan Traore added 14 points. The Nets didn’t trail until the final two minutes of Saturday’s 124-121 loss at Atlanta but never led against the Mavericks. Flagg, last season’s Rookie of the Year, had his 16th career 20-point half and first this season after opening hot by hitting 5 of 6 shots in the first period.

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He had missed 6 of 8 shots and scored four points in the first half on Friday against Utah but finished with 21 points in Dallas’ 112-100 win. The Mavericks shot a season best 57.1% and scored a season high in points on Sunday. They led 66-46 at halftime, and the 37-point final margin was the largest of the game.

Brooklyn’s Julius Randle grew up in the Dallas area and went into play averaging 23.5 points in his homecoming games but finished with 13 points. Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr., who tied his career-high with 18 points on Saturday, sat out, not yet cleared for back-to-backs as he recovers from a back injury that limited him to 21 games last season for Louisville.