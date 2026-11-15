Cooper DiLeva kicks 3 FGs, throws TD pass off trick play as San Diego State beats Utah State 30-13

Cooper DiLeva made three field goals and threw a touchdown pass off a trick play to help San Diego beat Utah State 30-13 on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO — Cooper DiLeva made three field goals and threw a touchdown pass off a trick play to help San Diego beat Utah State 30-13 on Saturday night.

Javion Kinnard ran for 113 yards on 19 carries for San Diego State , which has won three of its last four games. Lucky Sutton added 96 yards rushing on 21 carries that included a 4-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and a 2-yard score with 2:12 remaining. DiLeva lined up to what appeared to be a 38-yard field-goal attempt midway through the third quarter.

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The holder took the snap and flicked the ball behind his back to DiLeva. The placekicker rolled to his right and lofted a pass to wide-open linebacker Kai Wallin, who ran untouched into the end zone. The play gave the Aztecs a 17-7 lead. DiLeva was good on kicks from 42 and 34 yards in the second half.

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He also connected on a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter. Also in the first quarter, Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead ran two yards into the end zone and fumbled the ball, but it was recovered by Nehemiah Washington for the first score of the game. Hillstead completed 17 of 34 passes for 139 yards and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Garcia with 1:10 left in the game.

Utah State was held to 200 yards overall. Up next Utah State: At Oregon State on Saturday. San Diego State: At No. 17 Boise State on Saturday. Recent Northern Utah Stories