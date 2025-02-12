Cooler Weather and Chance of Rain/Snow in Arizona

Arizona experiences a shift in weather pattern with cooler temperatures and increasing rain/snow chances. The state will see a gradual increase in showers starting Wednesday, with isolated rain and snow showers in northern Arizona. A stronger system moving in from the West on Thursday will bring widespread rain/snow by Friday, potentially including accumulating snow in the High Country. Temperatures will remain cooler, with highs in the middle 60s for Wednesday and the upper 60s from Thursday through Saturday, before rebounding into the middle 70s by Sunday.

Our weather pattern begins to shift today with cooler air settling across the state for the next several days. The forecast high in Phoenix on Wednesday is 65 degrees. Cooler air is ushered in with gusty winds. Beginning Wednesday, the state will see a slowly increasing chance for showers. During the day, a few isolated rain to snow showers will be possible in northern Arizona. Any showers would be light and spotty, with limited (if any) accumulation.

Overall, the first bout of moisture just acts to prime our state for better storm chances on Friday. Overnight into early Thursday morning, the Valley has a low chance of a passing shower, particularly north/east. Thursday may be dry during the start of the day, but by late afternoon and into the evening, a stronger system with more ample moisture will begin to move in from the West. This system will bring the potential for widespread rain/snow by Friday. While it's too early for totals, it appears some accumulating snow will fall over the High Country. Winds will again increase on Friday with the strongest gusts expected in northern Arizona. In the Valley, rain chances increase from Thursday night into the first half of Friday. It appears shower chances will drop off before Valentine's plans on Friday night. With the changes ahead, temperatures will remain cooler. Highs in the middle 60s are forecast for Wednesday and the upper 60s from Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday, the forecast temperatures begin to jump back up into the middle 70s around the Valley. You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android. Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds





