Cooler and Drier Air Mass Settles Across Gulf Coast with Frost Advisory Possible

A high pressure system is bringing cooler and drier air to the Gulf Coast, resulting in sunny skies and dropping temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, while overnight lows fall into the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible inland. The pattern will continue through next week with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons, while moderate northerly winds create hazardous small craft conditions.

MOBILE, Ala. - A noticeable change in the weather is underway across the Gulf Coast as a much cooler and drier air mass settles into the region this weekend.

After recent warmer conditions, temperatures will take a tumble, bringing a taste of early-season chill to the area. TODAY: Cooler and Dry High pressure building in from the north will continue to push cooler, drier air into the region. Expect a quiet day with plenty of sunshine, although some thin, high-level clouds will occasionally move overhead. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s inland to the low 70s closer to the coast.

Also read MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley showers possible Friday evening before warmer, drier weather moves in

Rain is not expected, with dry air settling across the region. TONIGHT: Chilly Temperatures and Patchy Frost The cooler air will become more noticeable tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Inland and northern communities could drop into the mid to upper 30s. Areas closer to the coast will generally fall into the low to mid 40s.

Patchy frost will be possible across portions of the northern half of the area, especially in colder, sheltered locations. While widespread freezing temperatures are not expected, some communities could get close to the freezing mark. A Frost Advisory may be needed for portions of the area as confidence increases. If you have sensitive plants outdoors, tonight is a good time to take precautions.

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SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons The cooler and drier pattern will stick around through the beginning of next week as high pressure remains in control. Expect: Afternoon highs generally in the 70s. Morning lows in the 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. Mostly dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.

Northerly winds over the Gulf will remain moderate to occasionally strong through the weekend. This will create hazardous conditions for small craft, so mariners should use caution. A disturbance moving across the southern United States could bring a slight increase in moisture and a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain coverage is expected to remain limited, so most locations should stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another Strong Cold Front? The next weather system we are watching arrives toward the end of next week. By Thursday we could see a slight increase in moisture and a few showers. Rain coverage is expected to remain limited, so most locations should stay dry.

Long-range forecast models suggest a strong upper-level disturbance diving southward from Canada could send another cold front through the Gulf Coast. This could bring another round of significantly cooler temperatures by next weekend. The timing and magnitude of the cooldown are still uncertain, but it is something we will continue monitoring.