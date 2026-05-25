Cool Wearables That aren't Smartwatches

There are many wearables available that can help with fitness, comfort, convenience, and entertainment. Some alternative options include smart rings, sleep headphones, and smart glasses. These devices can be purchased on Amazon and have received positive reviews from customers and professionals alike.

There are several wearable devices available that can help with fitness, comfort, convenience, and entertainment. These include smart rings , sleep headphones , and smart glasses , among others.

These devices can be purchased on Amazon and have received positive reviews from customers and professionals alike. A popular alternative to smartwatches is the Whoop 5.0, which can monitor health metrics, daily behaviors, and sleep patterns. It starts at $199 for a year subscription with basic features or $239 with advanced features. The Whoop Life package includes health monitoring, blood pressure and ECG monitoring, and is available for $359 annually.

Smart rings like the Oura Ring also track health metrics, sleep, and more, starting at $349, and offer unique features such as the consideration of sleep as a key measurement of overall well-being. Another option is the JisuLife neck fan, a wearable device that can be clipped around your neck, allowing for hands-free comfort during hot weather. Available for a list price of $36.99, it has a range of features and settings.

Additionally, sleep headphones like the Musicozy model block light well and are comfortable for side sleepers, with an average price of $32.99. Meanwhile, the earbuds are designed to be fast to handle controls without needing to physically touch the phone or earbuds





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Wearables Alternative To Smartwatches Fitness Tracking Comfort Convenience Entertainment Smart Rings Sleep Headphones Smart Glasses

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