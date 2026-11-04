Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons the rest of the week. But we’re watching the weekend closely...

Odds favor a dry weekend, but there’s a wild card factor

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Sunny, low humidity, upper-70s TOMORROW: Few more clouds, brief return of mugginess FRIDAY: Low humidity returns, nice WEEKEND: Likely dry & pleasant, but we’re watching the upper levels of the atmosphere closely...

FORECAST Fall weather has settled into San Antonio. Generally, you can expect mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s each day. TODAY After a cool start, we’ll have totally sunny skies as temperatures climb into the upper-70s with low humidity. TOMORROW As winds turn to the south, a bit more clouds and mugginess will move into South Central Texas.

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By late Thursday, a weak front will move through, bringing a low chance for a stray shower. The front will bring a fresh batch of dry air into San Antonio, allowing humidity to stay pleasantly low through the weekend. Speaking of the weekend... WEEKEND WILDCARD We expect Saturday and Sunday to be pleasant with only a small chance for a stray shower .

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That being said, the upper levels of the atmosphere will be active, and any shift in the pattern could result in higher rain chances. We’ll let you know if our weekend forecast changes. QUICK WEATHER LINKS WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar Hourly and 10-Day Forecast Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App : Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists. KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.