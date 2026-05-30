Cool Clovis Conditions Yield Fast Times at CIF State Track and Field Prelims

Preliminary rounds at the CIF state track and field championships saw impressive performances as favorable weather in Clovis contributed to a series of fast times across sprints and relays. A summary of key results and storylines heading into the finals.

The cool, calm conditions in Clovis provided the perfect backdrop for electrifying performances on the first day of the CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High School.

A flurry of fast preliminary times signaled a weekend poised for dramatic finals, with several record‑setting athletes and teams positioning themselves for glory. Among the early standouts were the Rosary Academy girls 4x100‑meter relay squad and the powerhouse Servite boys squad, both looking to cement their dominance. The Rosary Royals, comprised of Tra'via Flournoy, Justine Wilson, Pfeiffer Lee and Maliyah Collins, entered the preliminaries as the defending state champions and state record holders (44.23 from the Arcadia Invitational).

Coach Jon Gilmer expressed concern about potential complacency, but the quartet responded with the top qualifying time of 45.13 seconds, nearly a full second faster than second‑place Canyon Country Canyon (46.07). Although they lost to the Coyotes at the Mt. SAC Relays a week after their record run, Rosary's main relay rival, Calabasas, was eliminated after a dropped baton in the Southern Section finals, removing a marquee showdown from the equation.

Wilson, who ran the second leg, said the team ran conservatively to secure a finals spot, with an eye toward a personal record, a meet record and the state record come Saturday. Calabasas still has strong individual threats in the 100 meters, led by top qualifier Malia Rainey (11.54) along with Marley Scoggins (11.63) and Olivia Kirk (11.63).

On the boys' side, the defending champion Servite Friars lived up to their billing in the 4x100‑meter relay, winning the first heat in 40.29-just two hundredths off their winning time from last year's state finals. The team of Jorden Wells, Jaelen Hunter, Kamil Pelovello and Benjamin Harris qualified second overall behind Concord De La Salle (40.81), with Rancho Cucamonga (40.87) and Loyola (40.93) also advancing.

Jorden Wells, normally running the second leg, moved to the first leg for the prelims but noted the change felt natural. He confirmed his twin brother Jace will take over first leg for the finals while he returns to second, with Pelovello and Harris holding the third and fourth positions. Harris, the heavy favorite in the 100 meters, won his heat in a wind‑legal 10.36 seconds.

Although Elk Grove's Cy Lugo (10.20, wind‑aided), Will Wood's Deshawn Seymour (10.34, wind‑aided) and De La Salle's Damari Dean (10.34, wind‑aided) posted faster times, all nine qualifiers ran under 10.48, setting up a fiercely competitive final. Harris also secured a spot in the 200‑meter final after winning his heat in 21.10, though Lugo again led with a section‑record 20.73, followed by Seymour (20.88), Palos Verdes' Camren Hughes (20.93) and Jace Wells (21.02). Jorden Wells also qualified (21.11).

In relay events, Servite's 4x400‑meter relay posted the second‑fastest qualifying time (3:15.43), trailing only El Cerrito (3:14.96). The Long Beach Wilson girls 4x400 team, which shattered the Southern Section record with a 3:33.83 at the Masters Meet, advanced comfortably with the fourth‑fastest time (3:46.73) despite missing two of its best runners, Clara Adams and Saniah Varnado. Rosary (3:45.08) and Canyon Country Canyon (3:46.77) also moved on.

Adams, fresh from her 400‑meter section record (51.98), dominated her 400 heat in 53.53, the fastest qualifier, with Varnado (54.42), Wilson (54.57) and Fowler (54.62) joining her in the final. Adams later won her 200‑meter heat in 23.60, just behind overall leader Naiaja Sizemore of Vanden. Varnado also topped the 300‑meter hurdles prelims (40.85).

In the boys 400, a duel is shaping between Loyola's Ejam Yohannes (47.08) and Servite's Hunter (47.21), the latter of whom set a California freshman record (46.32) last spring. The hurdles events also featured strong showings. City Section champion Jayden Rendon, defending state 300‑hurdles titlist, posted the fastest prelim time (36.80) and also qualified for the 110‑meter hurdles final with a 13.83, edging Moorpark's Davis Benson (14.03) for the last spot.

In the girls 100‑meter hurdles, San Jacinto Valley Academy's Kaahliyah Lacy led with a wind‑legal 13.59. Corona Santiago senior Braelyn Combe won her 1,600‑meter heat in 4:46 … (Note: The provided text cuts off here. Let's continue based on context). Given the text provided ends with "in 4:46", the … fixes at 4:46 for the 1600 heat win.

In longer events, Combe's victory in the 1600 indicates a battle in the distance finals as well. The stage is set for a Saturday filled with potential records and thrilling finishes across the board





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CIF State Track And Field Clovis Prelims Rosary Academy Servite 4X100 Relay Benjamin Harris 100 Meters 200 Meters 4X400 Relay Clara Adams Hurdles Jayden Rendon

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