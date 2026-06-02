Cooks Provide Essential Nutrition in Congo's Ebola and Food Crisis

Amid a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak and a pre-existing severe food crisis in eastern Congo, local cooks like Arlette Basekawike prepare meals for patients and health workers, providing critical nutritional support that aids recovery and sustains the response effort.

Arlette Basekawike, a cook working in the conflict-affected region of eastern Congo , has become a crucial part of the Ebola response effort. Based at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, Ituri province, she spends her days in a small shed outside the health facility, preparing meals for patients and the medical staff caring for them.

Dressed in a pink bonnet, she begins each morning with breakfasts of porridge, omelets, and bread. Lunch and dinner may feature fresh fish with fufu, a starchy dish made from mashed plantains, accompanied by fruit. As she chops vegetables and stews goat meat in a large pot, Basekawike explains the importance of her role.

'Even though the patients have this disease, they still feel better when they eat, and the doctors have the energy to treat the sick and give them medication,' she says. 'I'm here for them like a parent, preparing food so they feel comfortable. ' While cooking may seem like a simple act, in the midst of a deadly Ebola outbreak and a protracted humanitarian crisis, it is a lifeline.

The current Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo is unfolding against a backdrop of severe food insecurity. The region was already suffering from one of the world's worst food crises due to relentless conflict that has displaced millions. The virus has compounded these vulnerabilities.

Olivier Nkakudulu, head of the World Food Programme in Ituri, underscores the gravity: 'We are in a region where we already have large segments of the population suffering from acute food insecurity linked to either war or displacement. So there are already needs and Ebola is an additional crisis on top of a crisis.

' The WFP has established a warehouse in Bunia to stockpile supplies for the Ebola response, ensuring that nutritional support reaches treatment centers. Since food assistance began on May 28, the programme has served 404 meals across four health facilities, a number that rose to 120 meals on a single Sunday as case numbers increased. Despite these efforts, the financial and logistical challenges are immense.

The outbreak is spreading rapidly, having expanded from three initial health zones to 22 as of the latest weekend. The Congo Ministry of Health reports over 1,000 suspected cases and 42 confirmed deaths across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. The virus has also crossed into Uganda, with nine cases reported, leading that country to close its border with Congo.

Nurse Esther Bao, a volunteer at the medical center, notes that patient numbers are growing, requiring increased food quantities. Moreover, some patients have specific dietary needs due to their condition. Without sustained funding, the WFP warns it may have to triage assistance, potentially leaving some suspected cases without food.

'Without more funding, we might not be able to prioritize every suspected case,' Nkakudulu says. 'We might have to focus on some and not have food to give to others. ' In this complex emergency, a cooked meal represents more than sustenance-it is a fundamental component of care, recovery, and community resilience in the face of a dual disaster





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Congo Food Crisis Nutrition World Food Programme Humanitarian Aid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WHO Chief Announces First Ebola Recoveries in Congo Outbreak Amid Rising ChallengesDuring a visit to eastern Congo, the WHO director general reported five recoveries from the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain, offering hope as the outbreak spreads faster than the response and faces community resistance and armed conflict.

Read more »

As Ebola scourges Congo, experts warn of link to eating wild animalsAlthough Ebola is not spread by food, cases in Africa have been associated with hunting, butchering and processing meat from infected animals.

Read more »

Five Ebola patients recover in Congo, WHO head saysThe World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced the recovery of five patients from a rare type of Ebola in Congo, during a visit to Bunia, a city at the heart of the current outbreak. The illness has also been reported in other Congolese provinces, and the WHO is working on vaccines and treatments while emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the outbreak response.

Read more »

WHO chief declares first Ebola recoveries and urges community action in eastern CongoDuring a visit to Bunia, WHO director general Tedros announced five recoveries from the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, outlined the latest case numbers, and called for expanded testing, community involvement and security protection to halt the outbreak.

Read more »