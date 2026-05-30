Cooking with Legends: Lidia Bastianich & Jacques Pepin

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV. Join longtime friends and chefs Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin for mouth-watering recipes and personal family stories.

/ Watch Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TVpair up for a lively program that showcases each chef’s remarkable ability to teach from their lifetimes of experience on air and in the kitchen.

Their combined knowledge doubles the fun when these twoand longtime friends come together to share personal family stories and mouthwatering recipes. And oh, the stories they tell — stories that even their most devoted followers haven’t heard before. Join longtime friends and chefs Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin for mouth-watering recipes and personal family stories.

The combined knowledge of these two “good-natured bosses” doubles the fun when they come together to share the recipes that made their careers, including Lidia’s Frico Con Insalata Alla Nonna and Jacques’ Crepes Suzette. Lidia and Jacques also serve up recipes that reflect the journeys of their personal and professional lives — the recipes that made their careers.

The chefs share many things in common, including migrating to the United States; today, they personify what it means to live the American dream. Both are passionate about teaching and sharing the foods that embody the classic cuisine of their native cultures: Lidia hails from Pola on the Istrian Peninsula, while Jacques is from Bourg-en-Bresse, near Lyon, France.

They also share a similar spirit, as expressed by Jacques:Among the special dishes featured in"Cooking with Legends" are Lidia’s Frico Con Insalata Alla Nonna, Manicotti alla Lidia, and Polenta alla Friulana. Jacques Pépin prepares Fromage Fort, Crepes Suzette and New England Clam Chowder.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too!

You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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