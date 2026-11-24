Don’t pour turkey grease down the sink this Thanksgiving. Cooled grease and oils can harden in pipes, causing costly sewer backups, neighborhood overflows and pollution in Houston bayous.

Before you pour that leftover Thanksgiving turkey grease down the kitchen sink, think twice. What starts as a simple cleanup after a holiday meal could lead to sewage backing up into your home, your neighbor’s home or even overflowing into city streets.

It could also pollute Houston’s bayous and cost you money. Houston Public Works says 70% of the city’s sewer overflows are caused by clogs from fats, oils and grease poured down drains and wipes flushed down toilets. Andrew “Drew” Molly, Houston Public Works’ first chief water officer, said the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s are particularly challenging for city crews.

Also read Where to recycle Thanksgiving cooking oil in Franklin County

“This is when a lot of people are getting together for the holidays. People are cooking, and unfortunately, people are doing something that’s very preventable,” Molly said. December and January are typically the worst months for sewer overflows in Houston, in part because colder temperatures cause grease to harden more quickly. What actually happens when grease goes down the drain?

Just because grease goes down your sink as a liquid doesn’t mean it stays that way. As it cools, it can solidify inside pipes, creating blockages that prevent wastewater from flowing through the sewer system.

“When they harden in the pipe, they almost turn into a concrete block,” Molly said. “And there’s no way for things to get around that obstruction. ” Mohammad Jamshad, founder of Houston-based Sewer Squad , demonstrated what happens to cooking oil after it sits for an extended period.

“It’s going to start smelling,” Jamshad said. “It’s going to harden up. And this is exactly what happens in our drains too. ” While restaurants have commercial grease traps designed to prevent grease from entering the sewer system, most homes don’t have that protection.

“Thanksgiving is our peak season basically,” Jamshad said. He said his company receives more calls as temperatures drop and grease hardens more quickly. Your kitchen sink is connected to your neighborhood Houston has approximately 6,000 miles of sanitary sewer pipes that carry wastewater to 38 treatment plants across the city, according to Molly. Smaller pipes connect to larger ones, meaning a blockage isn’t necessarily confined to the home where the grease was poured down the drain.

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Wastewater can back up into homes or overflow from manholes in the street. Untreated sewage can also make its way into local waterways, threatening wildlife and the environment.

“We don’t want to harm the environment or the wildlife,” Jamshad said. “You know, we have to keep our community safe. ” Jamshad said protecting Houston’s sewer system requires everyone to do their part.

“It’s a small thing just making sure you’re disposing of your waste, especially the liquid waste in the correct manner,” Jamshad said. “It helps protect everybody, helps protect the city’s water line and more importantly, our environment. ” There are also health concerns when untreated sewage backs up into homes.

“It’s something that can cause you to become sick,” Molly said. “And so it’s really something — it’s a public health issue really, at the end of the day. ” Who pays when sewer pipes clog? You do.

Depending on the severity of the blockage and the damage it causes, sewer backups can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to address. If the blockage is in your private sewer line, you are responsible for the repairs. But even if the blockage occurs in the city’s sewer main, you could still be helping cover the cost through your water bill.

“Who pays for it? Everybody who pays a water bill pays for this,” Molly said. Houston spends money on maintenance contracts and city crews to respond to sewer problems, many of which could be prevented by changing what residents put down their drains. Molly said accidentally pouring grease down the drain once or twice doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll immediately need to call a plumber.

It’s the repeated habit that can create bigger problems over time.

“Frankly, it’s not good for you. It’s not good for your neighbor, it’s not good for your neighborhood,” Molly said. What should you do with leftover cooking grease? For a typical family dinner, properly disposing of cooking grease is relatively simple.

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You likely already have everything you need at home. Jamshad recommends using the original container your cooking oil came in or a metal can. The most important step is allowing the grease to cool before handling it to avoid burns. Once the grease has cooled and hardened, you can put it in a secure container and throw it away with your regular household trash.

If the oil remains liquid, Jamshad recommends a household item some people might not think to use: kitty litter. Adding kitty litter to cooled cooking oil can help absorb the liquid, making it easier to dispose of without spills or leaks.

“So kitty litter bonds with it and it, it, it’ll basically turn it into a solid which is safe to dispose,” Jamshad said. Here are five simple steps to follow: Allow cooking oil and grease to cool. Pour it into a suitable container, such as a metal can or the original cooking oil container. Allow the grease to harden or add kitty litter to absorb the liquid oil.

Secure the container and place it in the trash. Wipe excess grease from pots and pans before washing them. Molly has a simple phrase he hopes Houstonians will remember this holiday season.

“Cool it, can it and trash it,” he said. Hosting a large gathering or deep-frying a turkey? Here’s where to take your used cooking oil If you’re hosting a large holiday gathering, deep-frying multiple turkeys or cooking with several gallons of oil, taking the leftover oil to a recycling facility may be a better option than putting it in your household trash.

“If you have a lot you can, you know, put it in one of these buckets and then take it to an environmental center,” Jamshad said. The city of Houston lists several locations that accept used household cooking oil: Westpark Consumer Recycling Center 5900 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77057 Environmental Service Center — South 11500 S. Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77035 Environmental Service Center — North 5614 Neches St., Houston, TX 77026 Allow the oil to cool completely before transferring it into a sealed, leakproof container for transportation.

These facilities serve residents, not commercial businesses. Residents should call 311 before making the trip to confirm quantity limits, identification requirements and holiday operating hours. More information is available on the city of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department website here . What should you do if sewage backs up into your home?

If wastewater starts backing up into your sinks, toilets or other drains, Molly recommends calling a plumber first. A plumber can determine whether the blockage is in your private plumbing or whether the problem appears to be on the city’s side. Houston Public Works cannot enter private residential plumbing systems to make repairs, Molly said. If you see sewage overflowing from a manhole in the street or identify a problem with the city’s sewer main, call 311.

Houston has crews available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Thanksgiving. Ultimately, Molly said, preventing sewer overflows is a shared responsibility.

“And so if everybody could do their part, we would really see some some great improvements,” he said. A few extra minutes cleaning up after Thanksgiving dinner could help protect Houston’s waterways, prevent an expensive plumbing bill and spare your neighbors from an unpleasant holiday surprise.