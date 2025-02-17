Cookies Explained: How They Enhance Your Website Experience

This article delves into the world of cookies, explaining their purpose, functionalities, and impact on your online browsing experience. It clarifies how cookies are used to personalize your interactions, enhance security, and improve the overall performance of websites. The article also addresses privacy concerns and provides options for managing cookie preferences.

When you visit any website, it may store or retrieve information on your browser, mostly in the form of cookies. This information might be about you, your preferences or your device and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to. The information does not usually directly identify you, but it can give you a more personalized web experience. Because we respect your right to privacy, you can choose not to allow some types of cookies.

Click on the different category headings to find out more and change our default settings. However, blocking some types of cookies may impact your experience of the site and the services we are able to offer. We use cookies to provide you with the features and intended user experience of the Sites (e.g., these cookies can help us keep track of user preferences). We use cookies to enable our security features and to help us detect activities that violate our policies (e.g., these cookies can help us prevent spam). We use cookies to verify your account and personalize your experience (e.g., these cookies can help us keep you logged in as you navigate between Site pages). We use cookies to collect information on how the Sites are used and to report on the Sites usage statistics for the improvement of Our services (e.g., these cookies can help us count visits, page views, traffic sources, and better understand how you and other users use Our Sites, and identify features that could be improved). We use cookies that are set by a range of social media services that we have added to Our Sites to enable you to share Our content with your friends and networks. They are capable of tracking your browser across other sites. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit (e.g., these cookies can help the social media services up a profile of your interests). We and our advertising partners may collect information using cookies to help make the advertising you see on the Sites and elsewhere on the internet more relevant to you, and to measure the effectiveness of the advertising on the Sites (e.g., these cookies can help us and our advertising partners show you useful and relevant ads more effectively)





