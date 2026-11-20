Both CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble have been given updates for the month of November with some sinister twists

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

Wholly has made its guacamole and avocado products more accessible with new squeezable 10-ounce squeeze packs available in Mild, Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt.

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Moen wants to help everyone who is going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks stay hygienic with a custom gaming bathtubCritical Role has revealed the full cast for the next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, set to kick off on January 13, 2027Dice Throne has dropped a new Starter Set, as well as two specific holiday-themed character options ahead of the holidaysSony Electronics Goes Old-School With The MDR-3R Headphones Sony Electronics has taken their latest set of headphones back to the '80s, as they have released the USB-C version of the MDR-3R headphonesCritical Role Unveils The"Reign Of The Weredragon" Cast Critical Role has revealed the full cast for the next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, set to kick off on January 13, 2027Dice Throne has dropped a new Starter Set, as well as two specific holiday-themed character options ahead of the holidaysGoat Simulator 3 Officially Launches Ticket to Dizzyworld Expansion Goat Simulator 3 has officially launched the Ticket to Dizzyworld expansion, a paid DLC now available on PC and consoles.

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The Next-Gen Rubik's Cube has taken the original puzzle game and given it a bit of an upgrade in time for the holiday shopping season.