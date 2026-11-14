‘Cookie Queens’ Director Says Girl Scout Cookies Were “A Delicious Way In” to a Larger Conversation (Video)

Alysa Nahmias recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her life-affirming documentary, which premiered at Sundance, won the audience award at SXSW and is now the year's highest-grossing non-celebrity doc.

’ chronicle of four young girls’ efforts, in the face of varying forms of adversity, to meet their goals during Girl Scouts cookie-selling season. The film premiered at Sundance, won the audience award at SXSW and has become the year’s highest-grossing non-celebrity doc.

, where it screened in the fest’s celebrated Docs to Watch sidebar — followed by a Q&A that you can watch below — and during which she was also one 10 directors of outstanding 2026 docs who appeared onHow the Oscar-Winning Directors of 'Free Solo' Confronted Tragedy -- And Their Own Filmmaking -- in 'Everest: The Other Side''One in a Million' Filmmaker on the Ethical Dilemma He Faced and Learning to Let His Subject Find Her Own Way Nahmias, who was never a Girl Scout herself , felt that chronicling the journeys of several Girl Scouts over the course of one cookie-selling season could be a vehicle to explore girlhood, why women of all ages are underestimated, and more.

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“I wasn’t actually that interested in the cookies,” she explains. “The Girl Scouts of it all was wonderful and a way in — away in. But it was sort of honey on the razor’s edge of thinking about what it means to be a girl in American capitalism.

” Nahmias met with Girl Scouts of the USA, but ultimately decided to make a film independent of the nation youth organization that oversees Girl Scouts . She set out to “cast” her film with girls representing a diversity of racial and ethnic demographics, economic backgrounds, and geography, ultimately finding seven whose families would consent to her filming them over the course of a six-month stretch, during which Nahmias and her team constantly traversed the country chronicling them..

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One big takeaway: she always shot from the kids’ POVs. In the end, Nahmias decided to cut out the stories of three girls and focus the film on four: Olive, a smooth-talking go-getter who has something of a tiger mom; Nikki, who dreams of being as cool as her older sisters; Shannon Elizabeth, the sweet child of a financially-strapped couple; and Ara, a diabetic with a bright-eyed view of the world.

Some might assume that the film is a competition doc in which the girls ultimately cross paths, but in fact, they never met until after the film was locked.

“I was never interested in how many boxes the girls sold,” Nahmias emphasizes. “I was always interested in their inner journeys. ”