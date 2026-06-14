Cookbook Live with La Copine’s Nikki Hill and Claire Wadsworth

Cookbooks don’t just provide instructions for recipes; they connect food with storytelling. Join LAist and the James Beard Foundation for these nights of culinary connection and exploration.

Cookbooks don’t just provide instructions for recipes; they connect food with storytelling, both visual and narrative, and are your kitchen guides to help create delicious memories with family and friends.

Join LAist and the James Beard Foundation for these nights of culinary connection and exploration.. Beloved for its come-as-you-are hospitality, thoughtful yet indulgent style of California cooking, and devoted following of locals, road-trippers, and celebrity fans alike , La Copine has become one of California’s most singular dining destinations.

Claire and Nikki will join LAist’s food and culture writer Gab Chabrán to talk about the cookbook and life, together, in the desert. They’ll also demonstrate one of their signature recipes live onstage. You can pre-order the cookbook with your ticket purchase or onsite from our bookseller partner Now Serving. Guests will enjoy a savory pre-show snack and a sweet post-show treat!

Claire Wadsworth and Nikki Hill opened La Copine in 2015, shortly after getting married, to re-create the night they first met. What began as an eclectic, “IYKYK” restaurant has grown into a destination beloved by California locals, travelers and celebrities alike, and is a pillar of the California queer scene. The book is written in collaboration with Ben Mims, a James Beard Award–nominated cookbook author and food writer.

Mims has worked as a food columnist, editor, and recipe developer for theI write about all things food and drink, from the latest pop-ups to restaurant trends, and explore how food tells the region's story and connects us to the complex social fabric of Southern California. A lifelong resident of Southern California, my work has been featured on programs like, and I've contributed to publications including L.A. Taco, Eater LA, Thrillist, Los Angeleno, KCET Artbound and The New York Times.

In 2024, I was recognized as a James Beard semifinalist for audio reporting. I aim to provide a current and up-to-date portrait of what’s happening in the Southern California food ecosystem by speaking with chefs, cooks, business owners — and you.





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