Cookbook Authors Rise to Help Fire Victims Rebuild Their Kitchens

In the wake of devastating fires that destroyed over 16,000 homes and businesses, cookbook authors Molly Baz and Natasha Feldman Bauch and Jess Damuck are rallying to help those affected rebuild their kitchens and regain a sense of normalcy. Baz launched Stock That Pantry, a free grocery pop-up stocked with over 30,000 food products donated by brands she's worked with. Feldman Bauch and Damuck initiated L.A. Kitchen Kits, providing brand-new kitchenware and staples to those who lost everything.

Molly Baz, a cookbook author, recipe developer, and host of the 'Hit the Kitch' video series, decided to channel her grief over losing her home in the Eaton fire into helping others. After temporarily moving in with friends, she realized how much her pantry represented her culinary identity and felt others who lost their homes in the Palisades and Eaton fires were likely grappling with the same loss.

This realization led to the creation of Stock That Pantry, a grocery pop-up offering free essentials to those affected by the devastating fires. Baz launched Stock That Pantry on February 1st at an Echo Park strip mall, providing nearly 800 people access to over 30,000 food products. Reaching out to brands she had worked with, she received an overwhelmingly positive response, with almost all donating goods without any sponsorship or influencer expectations. Guests at Stock That Pantry, like Shami and André Freeman who lost their home in the Eaton fire, discovered familiar brands like Rancho Gordo beans, Rustichella d'Abruzzo spaghetti, and Ciao Pappy marinara, bringing a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos. The Freemans shared that they missed their organized spice collection and the special Japanese cutting board they never had a chance to use. Baz's initiative wasn't an isolated effort. Cookbook authors Natasha Feldman Bauch and Jess Damuck, moved by the need to help, launched L.A. Kitchen Kits, providing brand-new kitchenware and staples to those who lost their homes. Within minutes of announcing a sign-up list, all slots were filled, with a waitlist reaching nearly 300 people in an hour. On Wednesday, they held a one-day distribution center, giving out boxes filled with essential cooking equipment and pantry staples. Food writer Joan Zoloth, receiving her kitchen kit, chatted with Feldman Bauch, highlighting the collective effort to bring comfort and a sense of normalcy back to those affected by the fires





