Cook and Shaker Expands with Major Renovation in Kensington

Longtime chefs Paul Quintieri and Laura Viegas have significantly expanded their neighborhood bar, Cook and Shaker, in Old Richmond Kensington. The major renovation included breaking down walls, installing beams, building a new kitchen, and adding a garage-style window wall while maintaining affordable menu specials and craft cocktails.

Cook and Shaker is the newly expanded spot from longtime chefs and business partners, Paul Quintieri and Laura Viegas. In 2013, they found the ideal location for their "neighborhood bar" in the part of Kensington known as Old Richmond, and knew they would grow the spot eventually.

Over the past year, the time came - a major renovation to open the space up included breaking down walls, installing tons of beams, building out a brand new kitchen, and adding a huge garage-style window wall. The menu offers a variety of hearty fare and comfort food, and the bar has a focus on craft cocktails.

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