A Cook County judge overturned Anthony Garrett’s conviction in the 1992 killing of 7-year-old Dantrell Davis at Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, ruling that Garrett’s confession was coerced.

Anthony Garrett could face a new trial in the 1992 killing of Dantrell Davis at Chicago’s Cabrini-Green after a judge ruled his confession was coerced.

A Cook County judge overturned Anthony Garrett’s conviction in the 1992 killing of 7-year-old Dantrell Davis at Cabrini-Green. Judge Adrienne Davis ruled that a Chicago police detective tortured Garrett and that his confession was coerced. Garrett, who had been sentenced to 100 years in prison, could face a new trial and is due back in court Dec. 7.

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The man convicted of killing 7-year-old Dantrell Davis more than three decades ago could face a new trial after a Cook County judge overturned his conviction. Judge Adrienne Davis ruled that Anthony Garrett’s confession was coerced and that Chicago police Detective Richard Zuley tortured him. Garrett had confessed that he was on the 10th floor of a building, trying to shoot a rival gang member. Jennifer Blagg, Garrett’s attorney, said, "He uses fake informants.

Zuley is always the good cop, and he uses other cops as the bad cop. That’s what happened in Tony’s case. He sends guys in to rough people up.

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Then he comes in, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you, man. I can make sure you don’t’ get a life sentence. I can make sure you’re not convicted of murder. ’ You know, whatever false promises to induce th person to confess, and then you know, And then the rug gets pulled out from under them after Zuley leaves the room, and they realize they’re going to spend the rest of their life in jail.

"Dantrell was a first grader walking with his mother to Jenner Elementary School on Chicago’s Near North Side in 1992 when a sniper’s bullet struck and killed him. His killing helped spur the eventual demolition of Cabrini-Green. The housing complex is now largely gone, and Cleveland Avenue, where Dantrell died, bears his name. Garrett had been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

His next court date is Dec. 7. The information in this report came from FOX Chicago’s coverage of the Cook County court ruling and comments from Anthony Garrett’s attorney, Jennifer Blagg.