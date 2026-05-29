Convicted Rapist Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder of Young Barmaid After Rejection

Michael Doherty, 38, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 33 years for the sadistic murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus, whom he killed after she rejected his advances. The attack involved 76 injuries, indecent images, and sexual humiliation. Doherty later roamed streets with a knife, confessed to police, and has a history of violence against women.

A convicted rapist who murdered a young barmaid in a sadistic and sexually motivated attack after she told him she did not want a relationship prowled the streets with a knife before confessing his crime.

Michael Doherty, 38, left Courtney Angus, 21, with 76 injuries before taking indecent images of her and sexually humiliating her in every way he could imagine at his home in Batley, West Yorkshire, in July last year. He then wandered the nearby streets waving a large knife and entered an Asda supermarket, threatening to stab staff. As he was being arrested, he told officers he had a dead body in his house.

Doherty, who changed his name from Michael Moore in 2018, has a history of violence towards women who reject him, with convictions for raping a stranger on the way home from a nightclub and torching a former partner's car. He was today sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 33 years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ms Angus had moved into his house days before her death in July last year, but was not his partner and was clear that she did not want a relationship. Prosecutor Craig Hassall said Doherty made it clear he liked her, and texted her threatening to kill himself on the day of the murder.

He told her he was fed up of this life, fed up of being nice, and that it was not just her, he could not take much more of life. Doherty added that he did find her very attractive, but that did not mean he wanted a relationship, and he wished he had not told her how he felt.

Ms Angus responded that it was not her fault, she did not want a relationship, she had told him from the start, she had not led him on, and she had been a good friend to him. Mr Hassall said that during the evening of July 25, the two were at Doherty's house in Norfolk Street in Batley.

He told the court the evidence was that shortly before her death, Courtney had rejected the offender's advances towards some sort of intimate relationship between the two of them. The court heard that Doherty sexually attacked Ms Angus during the drug-fuelled assault, cut off parts of her body and callously left them on his mantelpiece. A pathologist found that the cause of her death was pressure on the neck, from strangling, coupled with head injuries from blunt force trauma.

The court heard that after taking indecent images of Courtney on his phone, Doherty sent a message to a friend saying he had killed someone and asking them to ring him. The next morning Doherty went on a stealing spree in Batley and nearby Dewsbury, taking three baguettes from Greggs and dropping his phone in a tussle with staff after trying to shoplift from Aldi.

At 9.15pm he was followed out of an Asda store in Dewsbury by staff when he left without paying, and produced a large knife before saying he would stab them. When police found him in Dewsbury town centre he was brandishing the weapon and told officers he had committed a murder. Police traced Doherty after being called to reports of a man who had robbed a local Asda and threatened staff with a knife.

When police found him in Dewsbury town centre he was brandishing the weapon and threatened to harm them, before attempting to enter a nearby pub. He was subdued by officers with Tasers and told police to get armed response and senior investigating officer to him now because he had murder, he had a dead body in his house. Police then rushed to Doherty's address, where they found Ms Angus deceased.

At sentencing, a victim impact statement from Ms Angus's mother, Diane Angus, was read to the court which said losing her daughter had left a space in her heart that nothing can fill. She carries her in every thought, every breath, every moment. She wishes she could hold her again. She grieves not only for her but for the life that was taken from them.

A statement from Chloe Angus on behalf of all her sisters said that seeing Courtney in a mortuary will never leave their minds. It read: How could someone hurt a young vulnerable woman in the way that he did? Courtney had her whole life ahead of her, she had just turned 21. She was loved deeply by everyone around her.

Courtney was the life and soul of every room she walked into. The court heard Doherty had 23 previous convictions, including one for raping a woman he did not know in 2013 while pretending to walk her home from a nightclub. He was jailed for five years, and entered a brief relationship with another woman after he was released, but torched her car when she ended things





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