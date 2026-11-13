Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years After Six New Women Share Sexual Misconduct Claims

Six more women have accused Russell Brand of sexual misconduct spanning a decade, as the convicted rapist is reportedly being assessed for transfer to HMP Wakefield.

Russell Brand was handed a ten‑year prison term at Southwark Crown Court after a judge confirmed six fresh complaints of sexual misconduct that include forced sex and abuse. The court's decision followed earlier convictions for raping one woman and assaulting three others.

The new allegations, revealed by The Times, span a decade and describe Brand ignoring pleas to stop during sex, exploiting his celebrity, and targeting young women. One accuser, a former fan named Vicky, said she was 19 when he pursued her and continued to have sex despite her saying it was painful. She testified he had known her well and that the last encounter involved him 'shoving his hand down her pants' after inviting her to a hotel.

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Another accuser, identified as Alex, said Brand had sex with her without a condom after she told him to stop, and that he apologized by text. A third accuser, Zoe, recalled being frozen when Brand pressed a finger into her lower body after a 2013 San Francisco show.

Georgia, a fourth witness, stated Brand pursued her since 2005 and once tried to force penetration that left her leaning toward illness. Her account in court highlighted an ongoing pattern of unwanted advances. Rosie and Louise, the last two women, reported incidents involving forced acts in bathrooms and a bathroom stall at a London venue, respectively.

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Brand, 51, was already in custody at HMP Wandsworth. Prison officials are considering a transfer to a high‑security facility in Wakefield because they believe stronger staff safeguards are needed. The move has drawn concern from some inmates and officials because the facility has had recent security breaches.

Legal teams for Brand and his wife Laura have not issued a comment on the fresh allegations or the sentence. The Scottish-abolished cases, while pending, may affect his parole eligibility. The court noted that the new evidence would be used to assess his risk level when planning release schedules.

The series of accusations underscores a broader industry push to hold public figures accountable for sexual misconduct. The Times' investigative team said it had been working on the case for months, following a joint inquiry with Channel 4 and The Sunday Times. The judge's ruling reflects a growing trend of swift judicial action against repeat offenders.

The new allegations join a list of claims that have been outside the court's docket due to potential prejudice in ongoing criminal proceedings. With the sentence now in place, the focus shifts to monitoring Brand's behaviour in prison and ensuring a safe environment for all inmates. The allegations also affect how Brand's prior work is viewed, with several broadcasters reconsidering his upcoming projects.

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If the court's findings are upheld, Brand's prison term will be extended, and any future opportunities for public appearances will be closely scrutinised. The case may set a new precedent for how repeated sexual assault allegations are treated in the UK legal system. The judge emphasised that the new evidence was "crucial to the court's assessment of risk, leading to the harshest possible penalty.