Convicted rapist Russell Brand ‘cowering in fear’ as inmates taunt him with vulgar chant: report

Convicted rapist Russell Brand is reportedly “cowering in fear” inside his prison cell as hundreds of fellow inmates taunt him with abusive chants.

The convicted rapist is “cowering in fear” as hundreds of his fellow inmates taunt him with an abusive chant they’re said to be repeating over and over,on Thursday, are allegedly chanting, “There’s a Brand new nonce on the wing!

A Brand new nonce. Brand, you c–t, you ain’t so f–king lairy now. ”British comedian and actor Russell Brand reads a statement during a police interview in London on Jan. 17, 2024, in this screen grab released Nov. 5, 2026.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault

For those not in the know, “lairy” is defined as “behaving in a loud, excited manner, especially when you are enjoying yourself or drinking alcohol,” Inside, inmates are subjected to residing in a facility plagued by overcrowding, vermin and violence, according to an official watchdog report.found that the prison had 1,457 inmates despite having certified normal accommodation for 894. That means it’s operating at 163% of its normal capacity.

The report found that a “cramped” single-occupancy cell was routinely shared by two inmates, who were sometimes forced to go two or three weeks without a full change of clothing. Showers, meanwhile, were described as damp, unhygienic and limited in number, with poor ventilation creating the perfect environment for mold to form.

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Prisoners were routinely locked in their cells for as long as 22 hours per day — sometimes with no access to basic outdoor exercise due to staff shortages — with crumbling floors letting in vermin, intermittent heating in the winter and summer temperatures sometimes topping at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Violence was also found to be an issue during the 2023-24 reporting period, with 442 inmate-on-inmate assaults and 518 on staff, 998 incidents of self-harm involving 302 men and a total of 10 deaths — six of which were “apparently self-inflicted.

” Strict security procedures also limit a maximum of three visitors per inmate at a time with all subject to a “rub-down search” and an enforced dress code. On the bright side, inmates have access to educational and vocational training; activities like yoga, mindfulness, parenting skills, embroidery and choir; and the opportunity to maintain contact with their family via monthly family days, homework clubs, video calls, phone calls and emails.

The Sun previously reported that Brand was “petrified” during his first night at Wandsworth after receiving a “humiliating” strip search, a “first-night pack” of toiletries and food. He pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him throughout the trial. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! British comedian and actor Russell Brand reads a statement during a police interview in London on Jan. 17, 2024, in this screen grab released Nov. 5, 2026.