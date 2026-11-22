Mark Alexander passed the Solicitors Qualifying Examination after serving 16 years for murder. He aims to practice law despite facing strict SRA character assessments and maintaining his innocence.

Mark Alexander, a convicted murderer currently serving a life sentence, has successfully passed the rigorous Solicitors Qualifying Examination while incarcerated. The 39-year-old law student was released on license earlier this year after completing a minimum term of 16 years for the 2010 murder of his father, Samuel Alexander. Despite his criminal history, Alexander aims to become a qualified solicitor in England and Wales, a goal that places him under intense scrutiny from professional regulators.

Exam Results and Prison Conditions

Alexander revealed in a blog post published earlier this month that he passed both stages of the examination, SQE1 and SQE2, in August. He sat the tests during a day release from an open prison, becoming the first serving prisoner in England and Wales to achieve this milestone. The exams are notoriously difficult, with only 53 percent of the 7,863 candidates in his SQE1 cohort passing the January session. Alexander described the experience as an exercise in existential angst, noting that even free candidates struggled with the ten-hour solitary computer-based tests.

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Despite the challenges of managing strict license conditions and returning to prison each night, Alexander received a Postgraduate Significant Achievement Award from the University of Law. This recognition honored his perseverance and resilience in overcoming adversity. He credited his academic success to the support of the Longford Trust, a prison education charity that helped him complete bachelor's and master's degrees in law during his imprisonment.

Background of the Murder Conviction

Alexander was convicted at Reading Crown Court in September 2010 for killing his 70-year-old father, a retired university lecturer, at their home in Drayton Parslow, Buckinghamshire. The crime came to light in February 2010 when suspicious neighbors, who had not seen Samuel since a garden party in August 2009, compiled a dossier of concerns and contacted the police. A search of the property revealed Samuel's partially burned and dismembered remains wrapped in plastic bags and buried beneath concrete in the garden.

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The prosecution argued that Alexander murdered his father to escape his controlling influence and begin an independent life with his girlfriend. Evidence presented at trial indicated that Samuel had dominated his son's upbringing, discouraged him from having relationships, and attempted to dictate where he attended university. Judge John Reddihough accepted during sentencing that Alexander had lived in fear of his father, yet sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 16 years. Alexander was seven weeks away from graduating in law at King's College London at the time of his sentencing.

Regulatory Hurdles and Future Plans

Before Alexander can practice law, he must navigate a complex regulatory process involving the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The SRA is required to assess his character and suitability to practice, a step that poses a significant obstacle given his conviction. The regulator classifies convictions for violent offenses and those resulting in prison sentences as the most serious category of misconduct, where applications are likely to be refused. Alexander must also complete two years of work experience at a law firm willing to take him on before he can apply for registration.

Alexander has maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration and has spent much of the intervening years campaigning to overturn his conviction. He is currently pursuing a part-time PhD in criminology at Cambridge University, researching the experience of imprisonment. A source close to the case stressed that Alexander aims to mount an appeal against his conviction before formally applying to the SRA. The Justice for Mark Alexander campaign, which supports his efforts to secure a new appeal, indicated that licensing conditions prevent further comment at this time.

The intersection of Alexander's academic achievements and his criminal record highlights the tension between rehabilitation and professional regulation. While his passing of the SQE demonstrates his legal knowledge and dedication to the profession, the SRA's assessment will ultimately determine if his past disqualifies him from the practice of law. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how the legal profession views prisoners who demonstrate exceptional academic merit and remorse, or in Alexander's case, continued claims of innocence.