Christa Pike's lawyers claim Tennessee prison officials are restricting her access to mental health experts after her botched Sept. 30 execution.

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Pike remains on death row following the failed execution attempt.death row inmate who was convicted of torturing and murdering a 19-year-old classmate in the 1990s and survived a botched execution earlier this year is complaining about her treatment behind bars. Attorneys for 50-year-old Christa Pike – the only woman on Tennessee's death row – asked a judge Monday to order prison officials to allow private mental health evaluations without a lawyer in the room, according to court records.