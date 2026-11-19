Thirty-two years ago, Susan Smith admitted to killing her two sons after she lied about what happened to them.

NOV. 20, 2024 - Susan Smith becomes emotional while virtually attending her parole hearing in South Carolina. Notorious killer Susan Smith is expected to appear before the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services parole board Thursday morning.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m., and the disturbing details in this case will be revisited to determine if Smith has served enough time. In 2024, Smith appeared virtually before the state board of paroles and pardons from the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.

Also read Susan Smith case explained: mother who drowned children faces parole hearing

A jury sentenced Smith to life in prison after she confessed to rolling her car down the boat ramp at John D. Long Lake with her 3-year-old and 14-month-old boys in the backseat strapped in their car seats in October 1994.

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