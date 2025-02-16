Convicted Felon Arrested After Shotgun Robbery and Assault

A 26-year-old convicted felon with a history of assault is in custody after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting him in the leg last week.

Police arrested a convicted felon with a history of assault after they say he fired a shotgun at a man's leg and robbed him last week. Detectives say the 26-year-old suspect allegedly robbed a man of $350 dollars and shot him in the leg with a shotgun during a dispute over gas money last week. Authorities say the suspect fired a shotgun, which had been modified with a pistol-type handle, at the man's leg during the altercation. The victim was transported to PeaceHealth St.

Joseph's Emergency Room and later required further treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. When officers spotted the suspect in northwest Bellingham Saturday night, he was leaving an unauthorized encampment near the West Bakerfield Rd. interchange of Interstate 5, in north Bellingham. The suspect's motorcycle broke down a few blocks away and he tried to run away on foot. Police say the suspect is likely facing several charges, including assault, robbery, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police also say the suspect told the victim he would kill him the next time he sees him during the robbery





