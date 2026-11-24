In a matter of months, convicted drunk driver Kesley Pope, who killed a mother and son on Halloween in 2021, will be free from prison.

In a matter of months, convicted drunk driver Kesley Pope, who killed a mother and son on Halloween in 2021, may be free from prison.

She was convicted of two counts of automobile homicide for the deaths of 43-year-old school teacher Season Dow and her 16-year-old son, Toby Dow. They were coming from an Andrea Bocelli concert in Salt Lake City and ran out of gas. They pulled over to the shoulder of an off-ramp on I-15 in Orem and had their hazard lights on when Pope drifted out of her lane and hit them.

Also read Utah man turns second chance at life into Thanksgiving meal drive

KUTV 2News wins 2023 regional Murrow Award for investigative reportingPope was up for a chance at parole after previously being denied parole the first time due to multiple disciplinary actions in prison. Administrators with the Utah Department of Corrections wrote that they believe she consistently displays "manipulative" behavior amongst her peers in prison and intentionally creates environments where her peers get worked up because of her arguing or debating.

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Board of Pardons and Parole Chair Blake Hills granted her release effective on April 6, 2027. It is contingent upon her getting no more disciplinary actions.33-year-old South Jordan man identified after fatal crash on South Jordan ParkwayMarine Corps releases statement after Utah service member found dead in CaliforniaSisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutter