A couple who adopted a baby boy but then subjected him to systematic abuse and eventually killed him have been convicted of their crimes. Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, who were in a same-sex relationship, were found guilty of sex abuse and murder. The case has raised serious questions about how the couple were able to abuse the baby under the noses of social workers, and whether they were too easily taken in by the couple's lies and blinded by a desire to promote diversity. The couple had adopted the baby, Preston Davey, in March 2023, and he died just four months later. An investigation has been launched into the social work practices that allowed the couple to adopt the baby, and Oldham Council has said that no staff have been disciplined or sacked following the infant's death. The case has also raised questions about the mother of the baby, who was forced to give him up for adoption because of her own murderous past. The case has sparked outrage and calls for those responsible for placing the baby with the couple to be sacked.

To the outside world, they appeared the epitome of a modern family. In a seemingly loving same-sex relationship, living in an immaculate home and with respectable, professional jobs, Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley impressed the social work ers who approved them to adopt a baby, sailing through all the checks.

So when, on the weekend of March 31, 2023, Preston Davey, a beautiful, curly-haired nine-month-old was formally handed into their care, everyone was full of hope for the future. As sales manager McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, would later remark: It was magical, it was fantastic. We were so excited. The couple even had a sketch drawn of their perfect family, which showed Varley, McGowan-Fazakerley, their dog and Preston walking together from behind, which they had mounted and hung on a wall.

Tragically for Preston, the magic did not last. Within four months he was dead, having suffered systematic psychological, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the evil couple. On the day he died, on July 27, 2023, Preston had been sexually assaulted twice by secondary school teacher Varley, 37, in an unspeakable manner, the details of which are unprintable in a family newspaper.

Sustaining unsurvivable internal injuries, doctors were immediately suspicious of Varley's claims that Preston accidentally drowned in the bath while his back was turned. A post-mortem confirmed he had no water in his lungs and that he had been smothered - either by a hand over his nose or mouth, or, more likely, the insertion of an object or body part into his mouth.

The examination also found more than 30 visible bruises and other internal injuries, including an unusual bruise to the back of his throat and another to his bladder, plus a human bite mark to his bottom. Adopted baby Preston suffered systematic psychological, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the evil couple.

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault and being complicit in Preston's death, while secondary school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, was convicted of sex abuse and murder This week, as Varley was convicted of Preston's sex abuse and murder, and McGowan-Fazakerley found guilty of sexual assault and being complicit in his death, serious questions are inevitably being asked about how two men were able to abuse a baby under the noses of social workers. Preston was taken to hospital three times in six weeks, including with a broken arm, but no further action was ever taken.

Were social workers and other healthcare professionals too easily taken in by the lies of the middle-class pair and blinded by a desire to promote diversity? As a senior social work source told the Daily Mail: In my experience, social workers can find it difficult to confront same-sex adoptive parents, due to a fear of being seen as politically incorrect. Have the social workers been too easily manipulated by these men's lies?

Oldham Council, which was responsible for Preston because his adoption had not been finalised when he died, says no staff have been disciplined or sacked following the infant's death but insists an independent child safeguarding practice review is being carried out and will report in due course. For Preston, it was a desperately tragic end to a short life that also had its roots in depravity.

In an extraordinary twist revealed today by the Daily Mail, his mother was forced to give him up for adoption because of her own murderous past. Sarah Davey, now 42, had been recalled to prison shortly after Preston was conceived in 2021, under the terms of a life licence for the callous murder of 71-year-old Lily Lilley when she was a teenager.

CCTV shows a paramedic carrying Preston into the hospital while Varley, left, and McGowan-Fazakerley follow Varley outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He told doctors Preston accidentally drowned in the bath while his back was turned Davey's mother, Debbie, 66, would have been considered a candidate to adopt her grandson. But she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before his birth, in June 2022, meaning there was little option but for him to be placed into care.

Debbie has called for those responsible for placing him with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley to be sacked. Everyone involved with Preston is still working, That's not right. Mrs Davey added: Social services might have been hesitant to take action when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic. They didn't see through them and see what was going on.

She also believes the couple had a sinister plan for Preston and purposely set out to adopt a baby to carry out their sick sexual fantasies. While police say they found no evidence that was the case, they admit they cannot discount it either. Varley did have a secret cache of pornographic photographs in a locked file on his mobile phone





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Preston Davey Adoption Abuse Murder Social Work Diversity Promoting Diversity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Al Carns' Leadership Bid Marred by Alliance with Convicted Fraudster Paul CadmanAl Carns, a contender for the Labour Party leadership, faces severe scrutiny over his close association with Paul Cadman, a convicted fraudster who stole £1 million from taxpayers by posing as Harry Potter. Cadman, currently CEO of a failing apprenticeship charity, is a key ally actively promoting Carns' candidacy. The scandal raises urgent questions about Carns' judgment and vetting, especially given Cadman's criminal past, ongoing financial controversies, and violent incident history. Despite warnings and institutional bans, the two maintain a public partnership, jeopardizing Carns' political future.

Read more »

Recently rescued Ragdoll cats available for adoption from Pennsylvania SPCAPSPCA agents were able to save 78 cats and kittens from a home in Lancaster County last week.

Read more »

Several cats ready for adoption after being rescued from Lancaster County homeAfter a rescue involving nearly 80 cats and kittens, several adult Ragdoll cats are now ready for adoption through the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Read more »

Teacher and Partner Convicted of Murdering Adopted Toddler in Sexual Abuse CaseA secondary school teacher and his partner have been convicted for the sexual abuse and murder of a 13-month-old boy they were adopting. The case, described as shocking and horrific, involved prolonged ill-treatment and resulted in the infant's death from suffocation. The child's grandmother criticized social services for failing to act on warnings, while the convicts face life sentences.

Read more »