Convict in Handcuffs Attempts Daring Getaway After Police Find Gun in Car

John Robinson, a career criminal with 37 prior convictions, attempted a daring escape while still in handcuffs after police found an imitation gun in his car during a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle. His failed getaway, captured on bodycam, led to additional charges and a 12-month prison sentence.

A convicted armed robber, despite being in handcuffs, made a shocking attempt to flee from police after officers discovered what appeared to be a handgun in his vehicle.

The incident, involving 48-year-old John Robinson, occurred on November 30 last year when Gwent Police stopped him in a white Mitsubishi Outlander that they suspected was stolen. Upon locating the firearm-later determined to be an imitation-officers arrested Robinson on the spot and placed him in handcuffs.

However, as one officer radioed for backup and instructed Robinson to exit the vehicle, the career criminal suddenly pressed the accelerator and sped away, still restrained. The dramatic escape bid was captured on police body camera footage, which was later released following his guilty pleas at Newport Crown Court for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of an imitation firearm.

In the video, the arresting officer is heard stating that he believed he had found a "potentially stolen vehicle" and calmly asked Robinson to "just jump out of the vehicle for me, mate.

" Robinson, pretending to be disabled, grunted that he was disabled, to which the officer replied, "That's fine, take your time. " Moments later, Robinson-still handcuffed-appears to shuffle out of the car before abruptly grabbing the steering wheel and accelerating. The officer tries to pull him from the driver's seat but is struck by the swinging door and forced to step back as the SUV speeds off with its doors and boot left wide open.

The Prosecution, Laurence Jones, noted that Robinson even told officers afterward how difficult it was to drive while handcuffed. Despite his effort, Robinson was quickly located and rearrested. The court heard that the firearm, though realistic in appearance, was actually a non-functional pistol. Robinson, a grandfather and father of five with an extensive criminal history including 37 previous convictions for 98 offences, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years post-release, ordered to undergo an extended driving retest, and required to pay a victim surcharge. The case underscores the audacity of some offenders and the continued vigilance of law enforcement, even in seemingly routine stops where suspects appear subdued





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Handcuffed Escape Attempt Imitation Firearm Gwent Police Dangerous Driving Disqualified Driver Bodycam Footage Career Criminal Newport Crown Court Stolen Vehicle Stop

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