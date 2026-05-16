Converting Oil and Gas Wells for Geothermal Heat

Abandoned oil and gas wells, found across the country, are being considered as a source of clean, reliable energy. Policymakers are exploring whether these sites could instead be converted into new wells for producing geothermal energy. The investment in geothermal systems could help meet the soaring energy demand while slashing planet-warming emissions.

out much-needed supplies of clean, reliable energy, some are looking to an unconventional source: abandoned oil and gas wells harnessed for geothermal heat. Abandoned oil and gas wells , the relics of earlier eras of fossil fuel production, are found in many parts of the country.

Policymakers in both Republican- and Democratic-led states are exploring whether these sites could instead be converted into new wells for producing geothermal energy. Regions with widespread oil and gas development have rich subsurface data that geothermal firms need in order to determine where and how to build their carbon-free systems. Oklahoma has identified over 20,000 such wells. State regulators estimate that it would take 235 years and hundreds of millions of dollars to plug all of them.

Fixing a single old well can cost anywhere from $75,000 to $150,000 or more, by some calculations, depending on where it’s located and how complicated it is to clean up. Currently, Oklahoma has a bill that recognizes these wells as a liability and that there may be a way to turn them into some sort of revenue generation and give them value.

If there's value, that means there's more of a willingness to address them and more of an opportunity to raise funding. Geothermal systems work by circulating fluids underground to capture naturally occurring heat, which can then be used to drive turbines for generating electricity or to directly warm the air and water in buildings.

In order to adopt geothermal energy from abandoned oil and gas wells, one of the biggest challenges is the fact that oil and gas wells tend to reach relatively low to medium underground temperatures. But high heat is key for geothermal projects, especially ones that generate electricity.

However, geothermal operators might have to take extra steps to avoid nasty elements in the subsurface reservoirs from mixing with working fluids used to extract heat underground. The high cost of converting wells to geothermal has limited the number of real-world examples so far.

A residential project in Tuttle, Oklahoma hopes to prove that abandoned oil and gas wells can be repurposed for geothermal heat at a cost of $1.7 million from the US Department of Energy’s Wells of Opportunity program. Geothermal firms can avoid significant upfront drilling costs if the wells are already deep enough and hot enough.

Oil and gas firms, which today pay millions of dollars to properly seal and shut down modern wells, can give their assets a second life instead





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Geothermal Energy Oil And Gas Wells Conversion Policymakers Subsurface Data Electricity Generation Underground Energy Storage Carbon-Free Systems Refinishing Tesla Inc. Conversion Potential Avoiding Nasty Elements Upfront Drilling Costs Projections Of Growth Financial Viability Of The Geothermal Use

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