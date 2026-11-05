Government figures reveal the Conversion Practices Bill imposes over 100 million in costs on businesses and taxpayers, despite claims of massive societal benefits from reducing depression.

The Government has acknowledged that Labour's proposed ban on conversion therapy will impose costs of up to 100 million on businesses and taxpayers over the next decade. This figure stems from an official Impact Assessment regarding the Conversion Practices Bill, which criminalizes abusive attempts to alter a person's sexuality or gender identity. While the legislation aims to protect vulnerable groups, the financial burden on the private and public sectors is now quantified, albeit with some figures still pending final calculation.

Government Cost Projections and Mechanisms

The official report admits that the new legislation will have a negative financial impact on both private firms and public sector bodies. Organizations will be required to train their staff on the workings of the new law, creating immediate familiarization costs. The total price tag is expected to rise further because the specific costs for the police, courts, and prisons involved in enforcing the ban have not yet been fully calculated by the Ministry of Justice.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Labour Conversion Therapy Ban as Unworkable

Taxpayers are predicted to bear 45.8 million of the burden. This amount covers the training required for the police, the Crown Prosecution Service, courts, the NHS, the education sector, and social services. Additionally, a Victim Support Service will incur 240,000 in costs over a three-year period. The private sector faces one-off familiarization costs estimated at 13.6 million to comply with the new regulatory standards.

A table within the Impact Assessment outlines the total costs to business and the public sector over a ten-year period. It lists a high estimate of 103.3 million alongside a best estimate of 59.7 million. These figures include expenses for religious groups and the LGBT+ voluntary sector, which also face small familiarization costs to adapt to the legal changes.

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Critics Question Economic Validity

Maya Forstater, Chief Executive of the women's rights charity Sex Matters, strongly criticized these projections. She described the idea that the Conversion Practices Bill could contribute nearly 800 million to the economy as pure fantasy based on shaky evidence. She argued that the cost of the bill has been grossly underestimated by excluding significant financial impacts.

Forstater highlighted that the largest costs, such as police and court time, social workers, and children being taken into care, have not been counted. She stated that both the projected benefit and the cost are unserious figures not fit for such a substantively dangerous bill. She fears the law risks parents being jailed for trying to persuade their children not to transition.

Shadow Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey added that it would be wrong to impose more than 100 million in additional costs through this draft legislation. She noted that businesses across the country are already feeling the pinch from Labour's economic policies. Morrissey argued that adding this financial strain would be detrimental to the broader economy at a time of existing hardship.

Societal Benefits and Data Methodology

The Impact Assessment claims the law will be worth 783 million to society over ten years. This valuation is based on the expectation that fewer transgender and gay people will suffer from depression as a result of the ban. The report argues that improving the quality of life for these groups will lead to monetized benefits, including reductions in sick leave from work.

The report admits that the evidence base for conversion therapy is relatively limited. Incidents are not currently captured in any official statistics, so estimates of prevalence heavily rely on self-selected samples. The Cabinet Office used a survey commissioned by the lobbying group Stonewall to calculate the prevalence of these practices.

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The Stonewall survey asked people if they had been told to take purifying substances or given pseudo-scientific counseling sessions. It estimated that between 75,000 and 93,000 people a year in England and Wales are victims of conversion practices. The study suggests that up to one in three victims experience depression as a result of these experiences.

Future Implementation and Justice System

The report states that the number of people experiencing depression as a result of conversion practices on the basis of sexual orientation and transgender identity is expected to be reduced. The Cabinet Office estimates the 10-year net present value of this benefit to be 783 million. They believe this reduction in mental health issues will positively impact the wider economy through better workforce participation.

However, the overall impact on businesses from these measures is likely to remain negative. Costs will be incurred within the Prison and Probation Service and Criminal Legal Aid divisions. The report confirms that impacts on the wider justice system are still being assessed by the Ministry of Justice.

Activists have long called for a ban on conversion therapy, with significant demonstrations occurring at events such as Brighton Pride in 2023. The government's decision to proceed with the bill marks a significant shift in legal protections for LGBT+ individuals. However, the financial and social consequences remain a subject of intense debate among policymakers, business leaders, and civil rights advocates.