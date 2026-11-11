Converse to add six Purple Heart recipients to the Heroes Memorial Monument

The City of Converse will honor local Purple Heart recipients this Veterans Day by unveiling newly engraved names on its Heroes Memorial Monument, recognizing service members who were wounded or killed while serving the country.

The City of Converse will honor local Purple Heart recipients this Veterans Day by unveiling newly engraved names on its Heroes Memorial Monument, recognizing service members who were wounded or killed while serving the country.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Converse Community Center on Seguin Road. The event is open to the public and will include a chance to learn more about local Purple Heart veterans. The city will also take part in the retirement of 21 American flags.

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The city’s Purple Heart monument was first unveiled in 2021 after Fire Chief Luis Valdez and Mayor Al Suarez wanted to create a lasting tribute to those who served and sacrificed. Since then, the city has opened applications each year to add names to the monument. Valdez said some years have brought only one new name. On a good year, they would receive three.

“This year, I’m very proud to say that we got six,” Valdez said. “That is a big deal for us because it helps us acknowledge local heroes and tell their story to the community. ” Valdez said many veterans are too humble to talk about what they endured or do not seek recognition. Family members or others can apply on behalf of a Purple Heart veteran, which helped bring in more names this year.

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This year’s additions include five Army veterans and one Marine veteran. The monument includes pillars representing military branches. As of this year, there are still no names on the Navy, Coast Guard, or Space Force pillars. No Space Force Guardian has been awarded a Purple Heart to date.

For those unable to attend the morning ceremony, Converse American Legion Post 593 will hold a separate flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Legion Drive. The post will retire 200 American flags with help from local Boy Scouts. Read also: San Antonio’s Ready to Work program helps nearly 500 veterans find new careers LIST: Veterans Day discounts and freebies for veterans, active-duty military in San Antonio San Antonio, Bexar County unite to connect veterans with free resources