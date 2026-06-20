Conveniently Navigate Your Fire TV Apps with the Amazon Fire TV App

Learn how to connect the Amazon Fire TV app to your phone and make scrolling through your apps much more convenient. Discover the features and benefits of using the Fire TV app.

Like many other operating systems powering smart TVs and streaming devices , the Fire TV OS is designed to be clean and easy to navigate with the connected remote.

That's true for the most part, but in practice, scrolling through apps on the Fire TV can actually feel quite clunky. You'd have to click a few times to get to your favorites list in the main menu. If the app you need isn't there, you have to go to the app drawer first, then repeatedly press on the navigation ring to browse through your installed apps.

However, there is a feature that lets you navigate way quicker - with the help of the Amazon Fire TV app. It comes with a nifty app drawer button similar to what you see on your Fire TV. But instead of clicking, you just swipe on the screen to find your app of choice, then tap to launch it.

We'll walk you through how to connect the Fire TV app to your phone and make scrolling through your apps much more convenient. The Fire TV app is the official companion app of Fire TV devices, so it's easy and straightforward to use. To connect it to your TV or streaming device, here's what you need to do: When prompted, press Allow to grant the necessary permissions. If you get an error saying No Fire TV found, hit Look Again.

Look for the four-digit code on your TV screen. You should then get the remote interface. To launch your favorite app, swipe left through the carousel on the bottom half of the screen. To scroll through your app drawer, tap on the app drawer icon next to the blue mic icon.

It will display your favorite apps in a box at the very top of the screen and the rest of your installed apps below it. It includes a navigation pad, mic, keyboard, and even a sleep button that can easily replace your remote in a pinch





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