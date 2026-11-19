As News 12 previously reported, Joe Joe Convenience Store was closed during another search in 2025, during which a different employee was also arrested.

A convenience store employee was arrested for selling cannabis products in Suffolk County on Wednesday. Following community complaints, officers from the Second Precinct Investigative Unit executed a search warrant at Joe Joe Convenience Store on 212 Depot Road in Huntington Station.

During the raid, marijuana, THC marijuana vapes, large quantities of flavor vape products, and cash were all seized. Additionally, Suffolk police tell News 12, the business had cigarettes without a valid New York State retail dealer certificate of registration for cigarettes and tobacco products, which will be further handled by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

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Issac Algahmi, 24, of The Bronx, a store worker, was taken into custody and will be charged with sale of cannabis without a license, criminal possession of cannabis, criminally using drug paraphernalia and unlawful sale of cannabis, according to police. The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspector also responded to the location and issued building and fire code violations to the business.

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As News 12 previously reported, this smoke shop was closed during another search in 2025, during which a different employee was arrested, as well. More From News12