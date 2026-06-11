Controversy over Stealth Mode for Smart Glasses: Disabling Recording Light Raises Privacy Concerns

The rise of smart glasses has led to a new frontier in privacy concerns, with people seeking to disable the recording light on their Meta Ray-Bans to create a 'stealth mode.' Journalist on YouTube reported that droves of people were flocking to aftermarket modders to disable the recording light, which indicates that the smart glasses are recording. The glasses won't record if the light is covered, but disabling the light challenges Meta's narrative that its glasses are a benign portal for greater connection with the world around you.

Controversy around covert public recordings has been around nearly as long as video cameras, but now a new frontier is opening due to the rising popularity of smart glasses .

Journalist on YouTube reported that droves of people were flocking to aftermarket modders to disable the recording light on their Meta Ray-Bans to create a 'stealth mode.

' This light indicates that the smart glasses are recording, and the glasses won't record if the light is covered, say by a piece of black tape. Stern discovered ads for this stealth service posted in 30 U.S. states. When she contracted a modder to disable the light on her own glasses, he told her that in a single day 'eight or nine' people had contacted him for the service.

Whether for seemingly legitimate reasons or nefarious intentions, disabling the warning light challenges Meta's narrative that its glasses are a benign portal for greater connection with the world around you





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