Progressive commentator Hasan Piker defends pro-communist, anti-ICE activists, while Senate candidate Graham Platner faces allegations of sending explicit texts to multiple women. Meanwhile, an anti-ICE protester is arrested for allegedly biting officers, and a school board member faces calls to resign after making a Nazi salute during a contentious public meeting. Former Biden aide Tara McGowan expresses concern about the Democratic party's backing of Platner, as the scandal continues to unfold. In international news, the US disables a rogue ship attempting to breach a blockade, while Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller rejects Trump's claims of corruption over mail-in voting errors. President Trump gives an exclusive tour of the White House Ballroom project, showcasing ongoing renovations.

Hasan Piker , a prominent progressive commentator, has sparked controversy by defending activists from the Singham network, who are known for their pro-communist and anti-ICE sentiments.

Piker described these activists as 'wonderful people', drawing criticism from those who disagree with their views. Meanwhile, Senate candidate Graham Platner has found himself embroiled in a scandal after his wife alleged that he sent explicit texts to multiple women while married. The allegations have led to a deepening scandal, with even a former Biden aide expressing concern about the Democratic party's backing of Platner.

The controversy surrounding Platner has been further fueled by the arrest of an anti-ICE agitator who allegedly bit officers during clashes at Delaney Hall. The man was charged with assaulting federal officers, adding to the growing list of incidents involving anti-ICE protests. In a separate incident, a protester was arrested after threatening to kill an ICE officer's family at a detention center protest in New Jersey. The protester, identified as Blanche, was taken into custody by the FBI.

In a unrelated development, Arizona school board member Kimberly Fisher is facing calls to resign after appearing to make a Nazi salute during a contentious public meeting. The incident, which was captured on video, occurred during a dispute with board President Paul Carver Jr. over scheduling a community study session. Fisher's actions have been widely condemned, with district officials stating that her views and actions do not reflect the mission or vision of the district.

The incident has also drawn criticism from the local teachers' association, with the president calling for Fisher's resignation. In other news, former Biden aide Tara McGowan has sounded the alarm on the Democratic party's backing of Platner, describing it as a 'dangerous game'. McGowan's concerns come as Platner's scandal continues to deepen, with more women coming forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The controversy surrounding Platner has also drawn the attention of conservative radio host Mark Levin, who has criticized the Democratic party's handling of the situation. Levin has also weighed in on the goal of the Iranian regime, stating that 'the goal of the Iranian regime is survival'. In international news, the US has disabled a rogue ship attempting to breach a blockade, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining maritime security.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, as countries continue to jostle for influence and control. In domestic politics, Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller has rejected Trump's claims of corruption over mail-in voting errors, stating that 'it happens'.

Miller's comments come as the debate over mail-in voting continues to rage, with both sides accusing the other of attempting to undermine the democratic process. Finally, in a display of transparency, President Trump has given an exclusive tour of the White House Ballroom project, showcasing the ongoing renovations to the historic space. The tour comes as Trump continues to emphasize his commitment to preserving and improving the nation's infrastructure.

However, the tour has also drawn criticism from some who argue that it is a distraction from more pressing issues, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery





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