Controversial USC broadcaster caught on hot mic as Trojans spiral out of CFP

Pete Arbogast is a homer through and through. But even the longtime USC radio broadcaster is seemingly done with the Trojans this season. Arbogast was caught ranting in a hot mic moment, where evid…

But even the longtime USC radio broadcaster is seemingly done with the Trojans this season. Arbogast was caught ranting in a hot mic moment, where evidently the frustration surrounding the program has reached even its most loyal fans.

“Well, when you get that close a bunch of times and don’t score, you don’t deserve to win,” Arbogast said. November 14, 2026 “He did not try to slide feet first. And Stephens went in helmet first, but he kind of ran into Dante Moore, who ducked into that hit,” said Arbogast, who has called the most USC football games on radio.

Also read USC Trojans Injury Report Before Indiana Showdown Sees No Changes

USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley speaks with a referee during a college football game between the USC Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers on November 14, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.

Advertisement

“I did not see him put his feet out first. I saw him dive forward and not give himself up. ” Arbogast even insinuated that Oregon turned Moore around rather than acknowledging he was seen lying feet first on the field. The Trojans were 1-for-5 in the red zone, failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities that were key to retaining their College Football Playoff hopes.