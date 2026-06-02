Controversial Police Anti-Racism Pledge Sparks Calls for Scrapping Amid Accusations of Two-Tier Policing

A police anti-racism commitment that suggests racial equity should not mean treating everyone the same has drawn sharp criticism, with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp demanding its removal and warning it promotes differential treatment based on skin color. The debate intensified after the death of Henry Nowak, where police were accused of prioritizing a racism allegation over the stabbing victim. The NPCC is reviewing the wording, while Reform UK pledges to ban such initiatives.

Chief constables are facing demands to scrap their two-tier commitment to treating white people differently to ethnic minorities. Under a so-called Anti-Racism Commitment published last year, policing leaders state that racial equity should not mean treating everyone the same or being colour blind.

Instead, they assert that their goal is to produce equality of policing outcomes by ending the racial disparity in the likelihood of people being criminalised. This commitment forms part of the multi-million pound Police Race Action Plan established after the killing of George Floyd in America, aimed at improving trust and confidence in policing among Black communities in the UK.

However, the National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing are now under pressure to scrap the pledge amid fury over the treatment of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he lay dying after his killer falsely told officers he had been the victim of racism. In the House of Commons, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the pledge, urging police forces to reverse engineer the same arrest rates despite the fact that offending rates are not the same, by treating different ethnic groups differently.

He told MPs that this is a dangerous ideology of so-called anti-racism which says people should be treated differently based on the colour of their skin and should be ended. He argued that extreme activists have hijacked the police policy-making process, leading to such policies that have no place in policing or anywhere else. Philp urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to intervene and scrap the commitment, calling it morally wrong and dangerous.

Mahmood responded that it is important for the police to retain confidence of all communities, acknowledging a history and context relating to racism and policing. She warned against over-correcting in a way that makes citizens no longer equal before the law. Sources close to the Home Secretary admitted that the wording in the police anti-racism commitment is clumsy.

The NPCC is rightly reviewing the wording to ensure there is no ambiguity, so that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens said they are listening to legitimate concerns about how some commitments are worded, and where needed they can and will make changes, but this should not detract from the intent to improve policing quality.

The NPCC also noted that its Police Race Action Plan has been scaled back this year to a much smaller national team with a budget of 387,000 pounds for the current financial year, down from 1.3 million pounds last year. Reform UK has vowed to ban police race action plans along with Diversity Equality and Inclusion training as part of an Equal Treatment Act if it wins the next election.

Party home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf stated that the tragic death of Henry Nowak is a horrific example of two-tier policing in Britain, where the accusation of racism was dealt with more seriously than the accusation of being stabbed, directly resulting from police initiatives like the Hampshire Police Race Action Plan which trains officers to do this. Downing Street insisted that there is no such thing as two-tier policing, but former Scotland Yard officer and government adviser Rory Geoghegan argued that No10 should familiarise themselves with the commitment to racial equity, which specifically urges police officers to treat people differently based on the colour of their skin and should be withdrawn.

The controversy highlights deep divisions over how policing should address racial disparities. Critics of the commitment claim it institutionalises a form of reverse discrimination that undermines the principle of equal treatment under the law. Supporters argue that the plan is a necessary step to correct historical biases and build trust with minority communities. The debate comes at a time when police forces are under intense scrutiny over their handling of racial issues, with the Henry Nowak case becoming a flashpoint.

The outcome of the review could have significant implications for police policy and public confidence. As the NPCC reconsiders its language, the political pressure continues to mount from both sides, with the government walking a tightrope between addressing genuine concerns about racism and avoiding accusations of two-tier policing. The Police Race Action Plan was launched in 2022 with the aim of addressing disparities in stop and search, arrests, and use of force.

The Anti-Racism Commitment, part of this plan, explicitly states that achieving racial equity requires differentiated treatment to overcome systemic racism. Critics, including former police officers and conservative politicians, argue that this approach violates the fundamental legal principle of equality before the law. They point to the Henry Nowak case as evidence of how such policies can lead to tragic consequences where the safety of white victims is not prioritised equally.

In contrast, civil rights groups and some police leaders defend the commitment as a necessary tool to dismantle institutional racism and ensure fair treatment for all. The debate has also become a political battleground, with Reform UK proposing legislation to abolish race-based policies in policing. The party claims that the Equal Treatment Act would restore colour-blind justice and end what they call two-tier policing.

Meanwhile, the Labour government faces pressure from both sides, with some calling for a complete withdrawal of the commitment and others urging more nuanced reform. The Home Secretary's comments suggest a desire to avoid over-correction while maintaining progress on equality. As the NPCC reviews the wording, the outcome will be closely watched by police forces, policymakers, and the public.

The challenge remains to balance the need to address historical injustices with the imperative to treat all individuals equally under the law. The Henry Nowak tragedy has amplified the stakes, making it clear that the language and implementation of anti-racism initiatives in policing have real-world consequences





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