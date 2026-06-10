Controversial Jones Act Waiver Enormous Drawdown on U.S. Shipping Policy

The Jones Act waiver has been used over 100 times,a significant portion of which have resorted to foreign tankers for U.S. trade. the waiver is part of an effort to lower oil prices,especially considering the influx of oil transportation shUt down due to the Iranian war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This resulted in energy price escalation.

The Jones Act waiver, a part of the Trump administration's attempt to reduce oil prices due to the conflict in Iran, has been widely applied with over 95 voyages using the waiver up to June 8th.

The waiVer allows for the transportation of U.S. goods on foriegn tankers, which could potentially lower the cost of transporting oil from Gulf refineries to the East Coast and other parts of the country. Though, critics argue that its implementation increases domestic fuel prices. the US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright,emphasized the importance of reducing energy prices for all Americans,regardless of their location, and urged swift restoration of the Jones Act to protect the domestic maritime industry and domestic consumers.





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Jones Act Waiver President Trump Domestic Industries Foreign Tankers U.S. Goods

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